‘Unbelievable’: North Carolina man wins Corvette, $100,000 from scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man couldn’t believe his luck when his $5 scratch-off won him a Corvette Stingray and $100,000 cash, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Unbelievable,” said Randy Harrington, of Salisbury, of how he felt to be claiming his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He purchased his winning $5 ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Copperfield Boulevard in Concord, along with two other tickets, and took them home to share with his wife.

“She said, ‘All this thing says is ‘Corvette’, and I said, ‘Well, the whole ticket is about a Corvette!’” he recalled, laughing. “And she said, ‘Well, we didn’t win.’ And I looked at it and we had won. I was in tears. It just floored us both.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Harrington took home $70,751.

“We’re going to pay off all of our bills, that’s the main thing,” he said. With the rest, Harrington and his wife plan to buy a new trailer.

Corvette & Cash launched in July with four top prizes of a Corvette Stingray plus a $100,000 cash prize.

In addition to the $100,000, winners get to choose a 2021 model, or a current available model, and pick their favorite options, to bring home a sports car with a value of up to $109,600.

Harrington thinks he’ll opt for “either red or blue.”

One top prize remains to be won instantly. A fifth Corvette plus $100,000 will be the grand prize in a second-chance drawing offered as part of the new game. All Corvette & Cash tickets can be entered into the drawing. The date of the drawing has not been set.

