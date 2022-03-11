Uber ups costs for rides, deliveries over spiking gas prices; Charlotte to see higher end of price increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Uber is tacking on a new surcharge on rides and deliveries, and the money will be going straight to drivers to help cover the cost of gas.

A North Carolina Uber driver shared the announcement with FOX8 in which the company introduces what it’s calling “temporary fuel assistance.”

“We hope that this support helps your bottom line while gas prices are at record highs,” the company said.

The new charge goes into effect on Wednesday, and the exact amount depends on where you are.

The surcharge is either $0.45 or $0.55 on rides and $0.35 or $0.45 on deliveries. 100% of that surcharge will go to drivers.

In Charlotte, the company said in the message to area drivers, customers will pay an additional $0.55 for every ride and an additional $0.45 for every delivery. It’s unclear how much the price increase will be in the Piedmont Triad, Raleigh-Durham or other parts of North Carolina.

Uber explains that this means a driver will receive an extra $22 if they complete 40 rides or an additional $18 if they complete 40 deliveries.

The company plans to reevaluate the surcharge in 60 days.

“At that point, we’ll consider gas prices and your feedback in determining whether or not to continue this fuel assistance surcharge,” the company said.

Uber has also recently launched a new feature that will allow drivers to save up to 25 cents a gallon by getting cashback in the GetUpside app.