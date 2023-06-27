WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – The United State Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the North Carolina Supreme Court had acted properly in 2022 when it tossed out the electoral maps then General Assembly drew for congressional races.

In Moore v. Harper, state lawmakers had asked the court to rule that under the elections clause only they could draw maps for federal elections.

This is the decision on the controversial “individual state legislature” theory that Republicans had argued gave lawmakers basically unchecked sovereignty in such matters.

The opinion was 6-3, written by Chief Justice John Roberts. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the dissent, joined by Neil Gorsuch and in part by Samuel Alito.

“It’s a definitive statement from the court as any I have seen: ‘We are asked to decide whether the Elections Clause carves out an exception to this basic principle. We hold that it does not. The Elections Clause does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review,'” Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, told WGHP.

“So yes, ‘checks and balances’ in state government are just as important and necessary as in the federal government.”

The state Supreme Court, now under majority Republican control, had ruled on a 5-2 party-line opinion in April to overturn the judgment of the court issued in December that found partisan gerrymandering to be unconstitutional.

It’s unclear how the opinion immediately would affect the GOP’s plans to redraw existing maps for the 2024 election. Republicans and Democrats evenly divided the state’s 14 seats in the House under the maps approved by the state Supreme Court last year.

This story is developing.