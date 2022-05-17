(AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary.

Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race. A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards now advances to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara.

Edwards received around 33.5% of the vote, while Cawthorn received around 32% of the vote with 94.5% of precincts reporting, according to the NC State Board of Elections.

Six other GOP candidates were in the race, which became a test of whether voters would grant Cawthorn another term despite his personal and political stumbles.

Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors, such as calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” after Russia invaded his country. Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.

Cawthorn has banked on his successful fundraising, social media presence and vocal support for the former president to help him win the 11th Congressional District nomination again.

Edwards, an owner of McDonald’s franchises, received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and the state’s top GOP legislative leaders. A super PAC allied with Tillis ran ads against Cawthorn, one of which called him a “reckless embarrassment” and ”dishonest disaster.”

The primary was open to Republican and unaffiliated voters. Both Edwards and Cawthorn had received more than 30% of the vote as of Tuesday evening, so a July runoff could be averted if that holds true.

The ultimate winner will take on Democratic and Libertarian nominees in the fall. Six candidates were in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Edwards released the following statement, claiming victor in the NC District 11 Republican primary:

“This is simply incredible. Against all odds, we fought hard to win this election and provide clear conservative leadership for the mountains. I am so grateful for the support I received and am forever indebted to the hardworking people of this district who made this victory possible. Now, we will harness this energy, come together as a party, and keep this seat in Republican hands in November. My campaign has been about staying true to mountain values and delivering real results for Western North Carolina, and that is exactly what I intend to do.”