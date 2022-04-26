CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was cited Tuesday for trying to bring a loaded gun through TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News.

TSA said the loaded Staccato 9mm handgun was detected inside a bag around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Checkpoint D inside CLT Airport.

CMPD said Cawthorn admitted the firearm was his and he was cooperative with officers. He was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a City of Charlotte Ordinance.

Cawthorn was released Tuesday and CMPD said the department took possession of the loaded firearm, which they said is normal procedure.

“It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances,” CMPD said.

This is not the Republican Congressman’s first run-in with TSA. On February 13, 2021, at Asheville Regional Airport, a loaded 9mm Glock was found inside Cawthron’s bag going through screening, records showed.

Cawthorn has been in the news multiple times over the course of the past month. He was the subject of a number of photos shared with Politico that show the embattled congressman at what appears to be a party in women’s lingerie.

Photo Credit: TSA (loaded Staccato 9mm handgun)

Cawthorn acknowledged the photos in a tweet last Friday, saying they were from a vacation on a cruise and were taken before he ran for Congress.

“I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me?” Cawthorn said.

“They’re running out of things to throw at me…” he added.

The photos also come after Cawthorn took to the House floor earlier this month to share his definition of a woman, alleging Democrats were waging a “war on biology.”

Cawthorn defined a woman as having “XX chromosomes, no tallywhacker.”

Cawthorn has also been cited multiple times for various speeding violations. North Carolina Highway Patrol dashcam video released to QCN in April showed a traffic stop involving Cawthorn after he was pulled over in Cleveland County in March and charged with driving with a revoked license.

He has also taken heat after claims that people in Washington, D.C. invited him to an orgy and did cocaine in front of him.

The congressman is currently running for reelection in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district.

A Super PAC tied to a leading Republican Senator Thom Tillis recently released a new ad attacking Cawthorn.

The ad from Results for NC, which is aligned with Sen. Thom Tillis, accuses Cawthorn of lying about fellow Republicans and getting accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.