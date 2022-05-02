NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A U-Haul truck with a smashed-in hood sat at the side of the road after what the Nash County Sheriff’s Office called a “serious accident.”

On Monday, the sheriff’s office shared photos of the scene on Twitter.

Deputies believe the driver of the U-Haul was distracted in the moments before crashing into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation safety vehicle. The NCDOT vehicle “protects workers in the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or if any charges will be filed.

“Please drive safely!!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.