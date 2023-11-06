GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A possibly impaired U-Haul driver led police on a 20-mile chase in Garner until crashing Sunday night, police said.

The incident began just after 5:35 p.m. when Garner police were told a man was slumped over in the driver’s seat in a U-Haul van on U.S. 401 at Garner Station Boulevard, according to Capt. Chris Adams with the Garner Police Department

Police arrived and the man then led police on a seven-mile chase down U.S. 401 to Wake Tech, before turning around and heading back north on U.S. 401, Adams said.

After driving nearly seven miles back north of U.S. 401, eventually, the U-Haul suspect began driving south on Old Stage Road, Adams said.

Officers deployed “spike strips” which punctured at least two tires on the U-Haul but the man kept driving.

The driver continued about six miles south on Old Stage Road, which turns into Rock Service Station Road, police said.

The suspect crashed into a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer at the intersection at N.C. 42, according to Adams.

The suspect then got out and ran, but was soon caught. He was taken to WakMed for treatment of minor injuries.

No one else was injured. Police said the chase was generally at the speed limit — especially after the spike strips damaged the U-Haul’s tires.

One police car hit a spike strip and had one tire damaged, Adams said. Authorities were later checking to see if the U-Haul driver was impaired, according to Adams.