DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children are dead after a late-night house fire in Denver, just a week before the Christmas holiday was set to arrive. The fire marshal says the accidental fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The family’s home on Grassy Creek Road is a total loss after a fire tore through the house around 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 17.

Lucy Cochcroft was with her friend delivering DoorDash and nearly declined the order to avoid Grassy Creek Road because she was concerned about how the road winds and drivers’ speed.

“My friend said, ‘Yeah, let’s just take this order’,” Cochcroft said. “You just drive slower and just be careful.”

Driving through the neighborhood she says she smelled the smoke and saw the flames. When she stopped, she saw a woman in distress outside the burning home at 5005 Grassy Creek home.

“She kept saying my babies, my babies, my babies and I got her down off the porch,” Cochcroft said. “A two-year-old came to the door so we scooped the two-year-old up and got her off the porch away from the smoke.“

Cochcroft says two young girls, ages four and six, were still inside. She convinced her friend and the woman to wait for the firefighters.

“l knew that if any of the three of us went back to that house, we were not coming back out of it because [the] fire was rapidly moving and I could hear the sirens,” Cochcroft said.

She says the firefighters entered the home through a window to rescue the children inside, but the two young girls died.

“That one baby made it and the other two are rejoicing with Jesus right now; that’s it,” Cochcroft said. “Those people lost everything they have at Christmas.”

Family members returned to the fire scene Monday, hoping to salvage some personal belongings. The Catawba County fire marshal says the fire started accidentally because of an electrical issue. Cochcroft says she’s praying for the family’s tragic loss.

“My only explanation is that God gives us strength whenever we need it. It’s not about me it’s about him,” Cochcroft said.

Pops Country Skillet in Stanley is collecting gift cards and donations for the family at 119 N Main St.

Catawba County officials are not releasing additional information about the individuals involved.