CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were treated including one who was airlifted with serious burn injuries in an overnight house fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident overnight near 3400 Abbey Hill Lane in south Charlotte near Park Road.

Credit: Lee Dempsey

Credit: Lee Dempsey

Credit: Lee Dempsey

Engine 24 along with 30 firefighters arrived with heavy fire showing and were able to contain the fire within 62 minutes.

One person was airlifted to an area medical center to be treated for serious burn injuries and another was transported to be treated for smoke inhalation.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: Accidental fire due to improper discarding of smoking materials. Two occupants transported by @MecklenburgEMS one was treated for smoke inhalation and released, the other airlifted to burn center. Structure complete loss. Estimated fire damage $540K pic.twitter.com/Rn9dpwzMwM — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 7, 2023

The cause of the fire was determined to be the improper discarding of smoking material. Medic initially said only one victim had been treated. This remains an active investigation.

$540,000 was the estimated damage, CFD said.