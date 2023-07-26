KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women from Jackson County were arrested and are facing charges in connection to the death of a child in Lenoir County last year.

Brittany Evon Strickland, 32, and Michelle Evon Strickland, 50, were arrested last Friday by deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Strickland was charged with felony child abuse and Michelle Strickland was charged with accessory after the fact.

Their arrests come following the death of a 6-year-old boy at 1841 Will Cunningham Road in Deep Run on Nov. 26. The child was Brittany’s nephew and Michelle’s grandson. Brittany Strickland has been transferred to Lenoir County Jail, where she remains. Michelle Strickland posted her bond in Jackson County and is out of jail.

The child was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care on Nov. 26, 2022, after being found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after he tested positive for the presence of controlled substances. Officials said the family was visiting Lenoir County from Jackson County for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The father of the boy, Glenn Hershel Strickland, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and three counts of felony child abuse. He was arrested on Dec. 1 and is currently serving an active sentence in the N.C. Department of Correction for involuntary manslaughter, according to the sheriff’s office.