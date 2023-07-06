KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two more people have been arrested in the shooting of a paramedic on May 28.

Rahzion Blount, 22, and Dashawn Artis, 25, were arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday. They were also charged with Accessory After the Fact and taken to the Lenoir County Jail.

Police executed a search warrant, which led to their arrests. Both were also charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Interfering with Electric Meters.

The Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic was responding to a call at Jack Rountree Apartments. Kinston police say while attempting to get a patient into an ambulance, a vehicle slammed into the front of the EMS truck. A person got out and started firing a gun.

Others were also firing guns during the incident. On June 2, a suspect was arrested after a standoff in Lenoir County.