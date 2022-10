HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two entrapped patients were rescued from an overturned car in Huntersville Friday, Oct. 28, according to the Fire Department.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.

After seamless effort, firefighters freed the trapped people; there’s no word of any injuries or cause of the accident now.

*CRASH* Stations 1, 3 & Car 2 responded to an MVC, overturned with entrapment, Asbury Chapel at Huntersville-Concord Rd. Crews worked seamlessly to free 2 entrapped patients. Use caution in the area & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/b6DBtSugHK — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 28, 2022

Officials urge those driving in the area to use caution and yield to responding units.