Editor’s Note: CMPD had previously reported the child was 11 years old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in north Charlotte that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, CMPD said.

Anthony Rashad Wigfall, 34, and Demetria Robinson, 32, were taken into custody on Friday, June 16. Both are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Photos: Robinson (left) Wigfall (right) via Mecklenburg County Jail

The 12-year-old boy has been identified as Ahmad Wrighten. CMPD said the child’s family had been notified of Friday’s two arrests.

“It’s a good neighborhood,” said Thaddeus Johnson, a neighbor. “This is the first time something like this has ever happened.”

The deadly shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the 5600 block of Sunwalk Court. Officers had responded to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Charlotte Fire and Medic arrived before officers arrived and located the child. Police said the young boy was transported to Atrium Main Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“It shocked me,” Johnson said.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.