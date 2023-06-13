CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plaza Midwood is growing, so getting a parking space, especially free parking, takes a lot.

“It’s still a struggle to find parking because it’s a busy area now, said Kim Tran, a worker at Modish Nail Salon. “People like to come on the weekends for all that. It’s so hard.”

Over the last three days, people in the neighborhood say two men were booting cars in the 1300 block on Nandina Street. Trevor Floyd noticed them from his job at C. Fredricks Automotive Interiors.

“They seem to be parking legally, and we were confused,” added Floyd. “So we came out to see what was going on and to see if we needed to warn people.”

The man was telling people he worked for Harris Teeter. The grocery store has marked signs about the parking lot but nothing on a city street.

So, when people saw a boot on their vehicle, they were mad.

“We saw them coming out and walking to a guy in a lawn chair, and he was charging people to take the boots off of their car,” said Floyd.

Kim Tran has been parking on the street since November 2022. She was one of four workers who had boots placed on their vehicles.

“He told us we have to give him $100 cash, and then he took it off, and I was saying what he was doing wasn’t right because there are signs that allow us to park there,” added Tran.

CMPD arrested two men on Nandina Street, and the incident report says the victim stated that the suspect put a fake boot on his vehicle and attempted to swindle him for money to get the boot off.

We searched, and you can buy a fake vehicle boot online for $30 to $50.

A CMPD spokesperson advised if you are parked legally and get booted, stop talking to the fraudulent agency or booter, find a safe place with your vehicle, and call 911.

It’s unclear how many cars were booted and how many drivers paid the money to remove the boot, but CMPD tells us if this happened to you, call and file a police report.