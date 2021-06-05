Trump speaking at NC GOP meeting; Democrats plan ‘Day of Action’

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is coming to the Republican Party’s annual convention in North Carolina, a state whose electoral votes he won in 2016 and 2020.

The former president is scheduled to address more than 1,200 convention-goers Saturday in Greenville.

The speech signals a more public phase of his post-presidency, even as Trump considers whether to run again in 2024.

Trump’s appearance comes as the North Carolina Democratic Party planned its own “Day of Action” on Saturday.

The Democrats will use in-person door-knocking and phone banks to promote what they describe as President Joe Biden’s successful early-term agenda.