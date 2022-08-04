FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. “Then he told me, ‘You did it. You hit it.’”

The store clerk delivered the good news that Shoulars’ $10 Triple Win ticket that he bought at the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road in Fayetteville hit the jackpot, winning him $272,829.

“We’re just ecstatic,” said Shoulars, a 44-year-old contractor. “It’s truly a blessing.”

He said he called his wife immediately to tell her the good news.

“She was at a convention with some friends, so they popped some champagne to celebrate,” Shoulars said.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $193,739.

Shoulars said he wants to take care of some stuff around his house, invest in his business and take a vacation with his wife.

“We’re going to enjoy it,” he said. “But we’re going to be smart with it, too.”

