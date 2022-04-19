STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four patrol cars were damaged in a fire, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol, just before 10 p.m. on Monday, several troopers were on break inside a 7-Eleven in Statesville. A passerby came into the store and told them that their patrol cars were on fire and described a suspect.

Troopers were able to put out the fires with fire extinguishers. One of the troopers recognized the suspect and he was arrested.

EMS checked out the troopers for possible smoke inhalation issues but they weren’t taken to the hospital. Four patrol cars were damaged. Three of them had to be towed from the scene.

Statesville Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation and pressing charges against the suspect.