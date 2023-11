MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children were hit by a vehicle while trick-treating just south of downtown Monroe, according to city officials.

Officials say a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old were struck on Lancaster Avenue near South Branch Street the night of Tuesday, Oct. 31. Both were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

According to authorities, the driver of the car stopped and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m. Police are still investigating the incident.