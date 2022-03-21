GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment rates across the Piedmont Triad ticked up in January even as the state average remained below the national rate.

North Carolina’s Department Commerce reported a statewide rate of 3.8% for January, which was up from 3.2% in December. All 100 counties showed slight increases, and the 14 counties that comprise the Triad rose by an average of .58 of a percentage point.

The county-by-county data released Friday showed that the number of employed workers statewide decreased by 17,221 in January. But if you compare those numbers to January 2021, you see that the number of workers employed statewide was up by 251,045 and the number of unemployed decreased by 96,959.

January county unemployment rates. (NC Department of Commerce)

The highest unemployment rate in the Triad is in Guilford County, which climbed .6 of a point to 4.4%. Caswell County, though, had the biggest change, up .8 to 4.1%.

The lowest rates were in Davie, Stokes and Caswell counties, which each was at 3.2% despite being up by at least .5. The highest rate in the state is in Scotland County, which is at 8.1%.

The highest metro area was Rocky Mount, at 6%. The best rates were in Orange County (2.6%) and Durham-Chapel Hill (3%).

There are 32,976 jobs unemployed people in the Triad, with 11,351 in Guilford County and 7,007 in Forsyth County being the most and 397 in Caswell County and 557 in Yadkin County being the fewest.

This trend continues despite many employers across the region say they still need workers.

The statewide rates for February are due out on Friday.