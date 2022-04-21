RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Randolph County’s largest private employer is about to get a little bigger.

More than 200 new jobs are headed to Asheboro as part of an expansion by Technimark, a health care and industrial packaging company that has its world headquarters in the city.

Technimark in Asheboro (WGHP FILE)

The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved incentives of just less than $1.4 million to bring 220 jobs by the end of 2026. Asheboro and Randolph County also pitched in $950,000 worth of incentives.

This approval came at almost the same time that Gov. Roy Cooper was announcing 15 grants by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority for more than $3.8 million, creating 649 jobs and attracting more than $351 million in private investment, a significant portion of that in the Piedmont Triad.

“These Rural Infrastructure grants attract new, innovative businesses, allow existing businesses to expand, support health care, and bolster water and sewer service in our rural communities,” Cooper said in a release announcing the grants. “All of these investments are key ingredients in creating and sustaining a strong, resilient economy.”

Technimark’s expansion

Technimark, which already employs approximately 1,435, will invest $62 million in expanding its facilities and adding equipment. The company had considered expanding at its affiliate location in El Paso, Texas, state officials said.

The average minimum wage for the new employees would be $44,290. The discussion about the state’s Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) did not explain what those positions would do but did say that all new hires over the period would count toward that total.

Economists project that the company’s growth would add $399 million to the state’s gross domestic product by 2034 and add $7.7 million in state tax revenue.

Technimark describes itself as a global leader – it was founded in Asheboro in 1983 – and the manufacturer of injection-molded packaging and components serving the consumer packaging, health care and industrial markets. In addition to elsewhere in North Carolina and in Texas, the company has facilities in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Technimark’s expansion is described in the minutes from a joint city-county meeting on March 25 to include $54 million in machinery and equipment. The company has seven manufacturing facilities and several warehouses comprising more than 1 million square feet, those minutes said. The expansion may include a new rail spur.

Asheboro and Randolph County, through its Economic Development Corporation, approved the $950,000 in incentives to be paid over the 5-year period defined in the state’s grant.

Rural infrastructure growth

The NC DOC helps members of the Rural Infrastructure Authority to review and approve funding requests from communities, the department said in a release. Those dollars come from a variety of specialized grants and loan programs offered by the DOC. Grants are used for infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements, the release said.

Three of the grants in the Rural Health category were for the expansion of one company, ChenMed, which is described as a primary care provider that specializes in senior care, in Guilford and Alamance counties. Grants for Burlington, Greensboro and High Point accounted for $4 million in expansion by the company and the creation of 90 jobs at three facilities. Here is how they break down:

City of Burlington: A $300,000 grant to support the reuse of a vacant, 10,000-square-foot building as a new location for ChenMed. This project is expected to create 30 jobs, with an investment of $1.250 million by the company.

City of Greensboro: A $300,000 grant to support the reuse of an 8,200-square-foot building as a new location for ChenMed. This project is expected to create 30 jobs, with an investment of $1,042,370.

City of High Point: A $300,000 grant to support the reuse of a 13,219-square-foot building as a new location for ChenMed. This project is expected to create 30 jobs, with an investment of $1,684,565 by the company.

Building reuse

In addition to those facilities, there are separate grants from the Building Reuse Program, which help local governments renovate vacant buildings and attract new tenants. The Department of Commerce approved 13 grants under this program, and six of them were in three counties of the Triad:

City of Burlington: A $120,000 grant for the reuse of a 34,425-square-foot building that will be occupied by National OnDemand, a technical service provider that specializes in residential and commercial installation and underground or aerial construction for broadband and telecommunications industries. This project is expected to create 15 jobs, with an investment of $1,297,400 by the company.

Davidson County: A $320,000 grant for a 65,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Lexington that is occupied by McIntyre Manufacturing Group, which manufactures point-of-purchase displays, floor displays, store fixtures and components for mostly “big-box” stores. The project is expected to create 40 jobs, with an investment of $6,626,150 by the company.

Davidson County: A $60,000 grant for a 10,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Lexington occupied by Printcraft, which makes tags and labels. The project is expected to create 15 jobs, with an investment of $721,916.

City of Lexington: A $50,000 grant to support the 120,000-square-foot expansion of a building occupied by Border Concepts, which makes lawn and garden products. The project is expected to create 10 jobs, with an investment of $8,502,415.

City of Archdale: An $85,000 grant to support the renovation of a 58,101-square-foot building occupied by Aeolus Filter Corporation, which manufactures filtration products. The project is expected to create 17 jobs, with an investment of $1,735,000.

Randolph County: A $140,000 grant to support the 9,600-square-foot expansion of a building in Ramseur occupied by Kraftsman, which builds trailers. The project is expected to create 20 jobs, with an investment of $250,063.

Additional grants

There were two other grants from the Triad that were announced:

Davidson County: Received a $140,156 federal Community Development Block Grant to provide water and sewer infrastructure for a 70,000-square-foot hangar, shop and office facility constructed by Sky Aircraft Maintenance at the Davidson County Airport in Lexington. The company is a full-service aircraft maintenance operation. The project is expected to create 36 jobs, with an investment of $12,511,842 by the company.

City of Thomasville: Received a $825,000 grant in the state’s Industrial Development Fund–Utility Account to provide a sewer extension for a new facility operated by Nucor, a steel product manufacturing company. Nucor has announced plans to create at least 180 jobs and invest $350 million in the overall project, with 150 jobs and an investment of $310 million tied to this grant.

For additional information visit NCCommerce.com/rd.