HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across the Piedmont Triad, doctors are saying they are finally seeing a downward trend in strep throat cases in children.

Although its usually seen in the fall and winter, they are asking parents to still be aware during the summer months.

“Most of our patients are coming in … with a pretty sore throat fever, headache and stomachache and kind of the lack of cold-like symptoms with it,” said Dr. Jaclyn Dovico, Carolina Pediatrics of the Triad.

Doctors in the triad say they’ve treated a high number of kids infected with group A strep in the last four to five months.

“20-plus kids a week with sore throat … probably over half of them at that time were testing positive for strep, and we were worried about strep throat, Dovico said.

“Clinics felt like we were doing more strep swabs … and treating more cases of strep. And there’s really been much less of that in the past two weeks or so,” said Dr. Ashley Perrott, Novant Health Salem Family Medicine.

Within the last two to four weeks, doctors are glad to see fewer kids with the infection.

“I would say now we’re probably seeing maybe 15 to 20 kids a week. So still approximately the same number with kids coming in with sore throats. We’re having fewer positive tests and fewer concerns for group A strep,” Dovico said.

They are asking parents to monitor their kids for symptoms and offer additional ideas on things to do to prevent you or your child from getting strep this summer.

“Continue the good hand-washing habits that we learned through the pandemic to try to prevent not just strep but other infectious diseases that are out there,” Perrott said.

The Guilford County Health Department says they do not track strep cases in the county.