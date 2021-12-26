Trails closed as firefighters continue to battle blaze at Grandfather Mountain for 3rd day

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Trails are closed while firefighters are responding to a fire on Grandfather Mountain for the third day, according to a US Forest Service news release.

The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, which is 10 miles southeast of Linville.

The fire, which was reported on Friday afternoon, is estimated at 350 acres and is 10% contained.

The US Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the following:

Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263)

Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272)

Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262)

Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261)

sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads

The public is asked to avoid the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is contained.

Crews continue to battle fire at Grandfather Mountain (credit: Chris Brubaker, US Forest Service)

Firefighters worked on Christmas Day to construct firelines for the protection of homes along Roseboro Road. Helicopters were used for water drops to reduce the intensity of the fire near these firelines.

On Sunday, firefighters will complete fireline construction on the northwest side of the fire for the protection of private property. Burn out operations are planned to reduce fuels between the active fire and the firelines to slow fire spread and increase containment.

As firefighters focus on protecting resources on the northwest end of the fire, the fire is expected to continue to burn to the south and east into the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area along Timber Ridge.

Fire managers expect the fire will continue to grow in size within the containment area until significant rainfall.

Twenty firefighters from the US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville.

The cause of the Lost Cove Fire is under investigation but is suspected to be human-caused.