ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) –A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Harnett County Thursday morning, according to troopers.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Thursday on NC 210. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers and the Angier and Black River Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the home is now condemned.

The homeowner said that he’s heartbroken to see this happen to a house that’s been in his family for nearly a century.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and had gone off the road for about 1/4 of a mile before the semi hit the house.

The family says an adult daughter was injured, and they had to dig her out of the debris.

Angier and Black River fire chief Austin Tew say that firefighters arrived at the scene and helped get her out.

“That’s what we train for and we knew the first priority was to find the victims and remove them,” Tew said.

Tew says it was a miracle that no one was seriously hurt considering how much damage was done.

“Well this was the first one we’ve been to where the vehicle was actually in the structure. We’ve been to a lot where the vehicles have struck houses,” Tew said.

The homeowner said the daughter has been released from the hospital.

Troopers said the driver was charged with reckless driving and an open container.