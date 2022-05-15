HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There will be a total lunar eclipse visible in the skies tonight all around the East Coast.

According to the National Weather Service, the total eclipse will begin around 11:29 p.m. tonight and will last until around 12:53 a.m. Monday morning.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align so that the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. As a result, the moon appears to be illuminated in red instead of its usual pearlescent hue.

Unlike a solar eclipse which only lasts a few minutes and is visible only in small areas, a lunar eclipse is visible wherever it’s nighttime at. Also unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to look at with the naked eye as it’s dimmer than natural moonlight.

The eclipse event will first begin to be visible around 10:30 p.m. as the moon will fill out into its full form and become progressively more red leading up to the total eclipse at 11:29 p.m.

The total eclipse will reach its peak around midnight and stay that way until around 12:53 a.m. From there the moon will slowly begin reverting back to its normal pearlescent hue at around 1:56 a.m.

Note that bad weather and cloud coverage could impact how visible the eclipse is.