CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Bruce Tipton, of Charlotte, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was honestly too scared to drive,” Tipton said. “It took a while before I could stop shaking.”

Tipton, a 41-year-old construction worker, became the first winner of the top prize in the new $5 Carolina Jackpot game.

“When I saw a lot of zeroes on there. I knew I won something big,” Tipton said.

He bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Circle K on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

“I was actually looking for two other tickets, but they were both sold out, so I bought that one instead,” Tipton said.

Tipton collected his prize Thursday from lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.

He said he would like to use his winnings to help out his family members and possibly buy a house that he can fix-up.

