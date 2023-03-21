GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Legendary quarterback Tom Brady made a recent appearance in Greenville.

On Monday morning, Pitt-Greenville Aiport Operations Manager Richard Nanney posted a picture of himself with the recently-retired quarterback. “You never know who may stop in at the airport!” the caption reads.

Later in the day, Greenville’s MrBeast posted a picture with Brady on his Instagram story.

Whether Brady was in town for a quick stop-through or to make a guest appearance on an upcoming MrBeast video remains to be seen.

It’s unusual to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion flying into North Carolina for non-football reasons. Brady was 8-4 against the Carolina Panthers in his career, which includes Super Bowl 38 in 2004. He posted a 3-3 mark on the road in Charlotte.