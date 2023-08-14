FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department asked for the public’s help to find a wandering toddler’s family.

On Monday at 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive regarding a three-year-old girl found wandering the street. Later Monday morning, police say they were able to locate the girl’s family.

Toddler found ‘wandering the streets.’ (Fayetteville Police Department)

Police did not release her name.

