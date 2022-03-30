Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that he would vote against the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Tillis, a Republican in his second term in the Senate, said in a statement released by his office that he thinks Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the court, is qualified but he will vote against her because he fears she would be an “activist judge” and that she did not take a stance about the possible expansion of the number justices on the Supreme Court.

“There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is well qualified and her nomination as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court is historic,” Tillis said in his statement. “I was impressed with her knowledge, her composure and her character during more than twenty hours of questioning.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

“However, based on her record, I still hold my initial concerns that she may legislate from the bench instead of consistently following the Constitution as written. I am also disappointed that she is reluctant to take a firm public stand against a liberal, dark money court-packing scheme that represents a fundamental threat to the independence of the federal judiciary, even though other justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer have done so.”

Jackson faced three days of grilling last week by the 22 members of the committee. Some of Tillis’ Republican colleagues – including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) – questioned her very aggressively. Tillis was conciliatory in his interaction.

He said he considers nominees based on “their commitment to adhering to the Constitution’s original public meaning and federal law as written.”

FILE – Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2022. Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The margin for approving Jackson as the replacement for retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to be a close vote largely along party lines. Democrats have a one-vote margin in the Senate.

But earlier Wednesday Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she would vote in favor of Jackson. No other Republican has made that commitment. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Va.), a moderate who often is a swing vote on legislation, has said he would support Jackson.

Tillis will have the chance to vote on Jackson’s status both in the committee and in the full vote of the Senate.

“Although I will not support her confirmation, it is highly likely Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks,” Tillis said. “And I wish her and her wonderful family all the best in her continued public service to our great nation.”