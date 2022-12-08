CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – “Once I made a decision, I never thought about it again,” Michael Jordan famously said.
And maybe that was foreshadowing for what you may have to do to bid and win a ticket stub from his University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill debut in 1981.
That’s right, a ticket stub from Jordan’s Nov. 28, 1981 debut is up for auction until Saturday — with the bidding beginning at $3,000.
It’s one of only two known to still exist.
The stub is said to have clear stampings and a slight residue on the back.
The Tar Heels hosted the Kansas Jayhawks in front of a little more than 11,600 and posted a back-and-forth 74-67 victory. Jordan contributed 12 points.
UNC went on to finish with a 32-2 record that college basketball season and win the NCAA Championship.
The bid is currently set at $3,993. Anyone can bid until 10 p.m. Saturday.