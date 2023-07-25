CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — The U.S. Marine Corps has announced the names of the three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in a vehicle in Pender County on July 23.

3 found dead in car at gas station at NC coast

Officials said the Marines were:

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin. Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021.

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Lance Cpl. Dockery was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Dockery entered active duty service in June 2020.

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. Lance Cpl. Garcia was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Garcia entered active duty service in July 2019.

Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg’s previous duty assignments include Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, and Motor Transport Instruction Company, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Lance Cpl. Dockery’s previous duty assignments include Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, School of Infantry-West, Camp Pendleton, California and Motor Transport Instruction Company, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Lance Cpl. Garcia’s previous duty assignments include Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Personnel Administration School, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Motor Transport Instruction Company, Fort Leonard Wood, For Attribution: First Lieutenant Raymond Fullbright, Communication Strategy and Operations Officer, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Each of the Marines was pronounced dead by medical examiners at the scene. The cause of death has not been released and an investigation is currently underway by the Pender County Sheriff’s Department.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, in a Tuesday media release. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”