MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials say three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Monroe woman, Alison Thomas, who was originally said to be missing.

Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13, 2023, and was reported missing on Feb. 17, 2023. Her body was found in Jackson County.

Alison Thomas (Courtesy: Union County Sherriff)

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that the three suspects in Thomas’s death are 51-year-old Michael Kasminoff, 27-year-old Brandon Kisiah, and 42-year-old Amanda Griffin.

Deputies say Michael Kasminoff was arrested by Chesterfield Deputies and is being held without bond. He is charged with First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping.

Both Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin were arrested in Union County and are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Their bonds have not been set.

Brandon Kisiah (left), Amanda Griffin (middle), and Michael Kasminoff (right). (Courtesy: Union County Sherriff)

Deputies say more charges may be on the way. Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. You may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.