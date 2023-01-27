RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 it spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair a vehicle assigned to state auditor Beth Wood that was involved in a wreck in December.

The NCDOA said a 2021 black Toyota Camry was assigned to Wood in 2021. The department reported the towing and repair costs related to the incident cost the state $7,707.03.

“On January 24, 2023, the Motor Fleet Management director notified the State Auditor that the vehicle assignment was temporarily suspended due to the ongoing investigation,” NCDOA said in a statement.

Wood has been charged with hit-and-run in a crash that took place Dec. 8. The Raleigh Police Department said she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car and then left the scene.

Video provided to CBS 17 showed the vehicle assigned to Wood had somehow climbed over another car, ultimately finding itself sitting on the hood of another car in downtown Raleigh.

Wood’s attorney appeared on her behalf in court Thursday. The presiding judge continued the hearing until March.

The NCDOA said it was not aware of any other incidents involving Wood driving a state-owned vehicle prior to Dec. 8.

“All state employees who are assigned state-owned vehicles are expected to abide by the rules and regulations outlined in the Motor Fleet Management Regulations,” NCDOA said in a statement.

Wood provided her own statement to CBS 17 related to the incident. That statement partially read:

On the evening of December 8, 2022, I attended a holiday gathering in downtown Raleigh. I was at the event for approximately two hours. When I left, I made a sharp right turn and inadvertently hit a parked car. I was shaken by the incident and, when I was unable to move my vehicle, I left the scene. That was a serious mistake and I regret my decision. The next morning, I notified State Motor Fleet Management that I was involved in an accident and subsequently was cited by police for unsafe movement and for failing to provide my name and other information to the owner of the car or a law enforcement officer.”