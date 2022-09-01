CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.

GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America.

The report ranked the cities based on its rate of offenses per 1,000 people for property, violent and society crime.

In the final ranking, GoodHire weighted crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40 percent and crimes against society at 20 percent.

Each city received a score up to 100, with the safest cities receiving lower scores and more dangerous cities receiving higher scores.

According to the report, the top 10 safest cities in America and their scores are as follows:

Cary, N.C. (1.2) McKinney, T.X. (4.2) St. Paul, M.N. (6.6) Frisco, T.X. (7.0) Sterling Heights, M.I. (7.4) Pearland, T.X. (14.0) Surprise, A.Z. (15.8) Alexandria, V.A. (16.6) El Paso, T.X. (17.8) Laredo, T.X. (18.4)

Cary was named the safest small city in America and and safest city overall with a score of 1.2.

Raleigh was named the 8th safest large city in America with a safety score of 32.4.

In the overall rankings, Durham was ranked the 61st safest city with a safety score of 56.2 and Fayetteville ranked 68th with a safety score of 62.0.

That’s compared to other cities in North Carolina, with Wilmington ranking 60th (56.0), Charlotte ranking 67th (61.6) and Greensboro ranking 85th (77.8).

The report’s top 10 least safe cities in America and their scores are as follows:

Salt Lake City, U.T. (94.8) Springfield, M.O. (94.6) Chattanooga, T.N. (94.2) Memphis, T.N. (93.0) Little Rock, A.R. (91.4) Akron, O.H. (87.2) Cleveland, O.H. (87.0) New Haven, C.T. (86.2) Lubbock, T.X. (84.4) Detroit, M.I. (83.8)

Click here to read the full report.