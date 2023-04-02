Love wine? Here are 10 wine decanters you’ll want for your next party

(WGHP) — This North Carolina city is nearly the most expensive place in America for a night out, according to a new study by PriceListo.

That city is North Carolina’s most populous, Charlotte which came at an overall cost of $224.75.

The top 10 most expensive cities for a night out are as follows:

San Diego – $225.27

Charlotte – $224.75

Austin – $221.23

Memphis – $216.25

Columbus – $212.47

Boston – $211.16

Seattle – $210.61

Washington, DC – $210.39

Houston – $209.54

Tucson – $203.3

The overall was calculated by using cost-of-living data from each US city with a population exceeding 500,000 to find out the average price of a cocktail, cab fare (three-mile journey), a bottle of wine, and a pint of beer. In addition, data was analyzed from the hotel site Vio to discover the median price for a one-night stay in a budget hotel for each city. The price of each category was then added together to discover an overall cost.

“When planning a fun night out with your friends, the last thing you want to worry about is spending too much money. This study can help guide those trying to tighten their purse strings in the right direction when enjoying a night out with their friends.” PriceListo spokesperson

Inversely, here are the top 10 most affordable cities for a night out.

Las Vegas – $120.76

San Antonio – $134.56

Oklahoma City – $136.98

San Francisco – $142.94

Fresno – $145.55

Albuquerque – $157.47

Jacksonville – $162.42

Philadelphia – $168.74

Fort Worth – $172.14

Chicago – $173.81