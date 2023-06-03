EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — USA Today’s 10Best yearly contest usually produces some winners in Eastern North Carolina. This year, it’s Emerald Isle that’s getting the love.

Readers were able to go to 10best.com and vote for one of the nominees for the best beach in the country. The family-friendly Emerald Isle beaches were ranked No. 2 in the 10 Must See Beaches in the South article USA Today put out.

The newspaper/website said this about Emerald Isle, “Featuring emerald-green waters and soft sandy shores, Emerald Isle Beach is located on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina. This family-friendly beach offers opportunities for swimming, sunbathing, beachcombing and water sports, making it a beloved destination for beachgoers seeking a peaceful coastal retreat. There’s an hourly fee for parking, but only from April through September.”

Spot number 1 went to Clearwater, Fla.

USA Today ranks topics in the top ten format involving other categories and places around the United States. Other lists have places in Asheville, Cary and Raleigh among other top-10 lists.