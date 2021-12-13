This ‘itty bitty’ North Carolina city ranked as one of America’s best for a weekend getaway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (KXAN/WGHP) — A new survey published by Hotwire found plenty to rave about Asheville, ranking it one of the nation’s best for a quick weekend trip.

Asheville ranked as the fourth-best “itty bitty city” nationally for sightseers to visit on a “quickie” trip, defined as a two- to three-day stay. Asheville was beaten out of the top three by Savannah, Georgia, and both Palm Springs and Newport Beach, California, in that order.

“Our 2020 index was focused on travelers’ specific preferences caused by the pandemic, with an extra focus on smaller, less crowded destinations that allowed for easier social distancing,” Melissa Postier, Hotwire’s director of brand, PR and social said in a statement to TripSavvy.

Rankings for quickie cities were determined based on factors such as drivability, attractions, restaurants and the number of rainy days per year.

The top 10 itty bitty cities were:

Savannah, Georgia

Palm Springs, California

Newport Beach, California

Asheville, North Carolina

Costa Mesa, California

Charleston, South Carolina

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Newport, Rhode Island

St. Augustine, Florida

Atlantic City, New Jersey