ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Linda McCain, of Maxton, won $756,362 and said she plans to buy her dream home, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I can finally get my dream home,” McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.”

McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers late at night after the Aug. 18 drawing, but she didn’t believe her eyes, so she went to the kitchen to get more light to see better.

“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good, I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”

She bought her lucky ticket from Short Stop Mart on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton.

“I was pinching everybody to make sure it was real,” McCain said. “My sister told me ‘you deserve it.’”

McCain said she bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket several weeks ago, and every number on the ticket had some significance for her, so she has used the same numbers ever since.

“I guess it was my time,” she said. “This is awesome.”

McCain arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $537,093.

