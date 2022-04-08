WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom Haas, of Greenville, won a $100,000 lottery prize after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. .

“I was like, ‘Is this for real?’” Haas said. “I thought there was no way it could be right.”

Haas, 63, bought his ticket from the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Winterville.

“I just thought, ‘Wow. This is awesome,’” Haas said.

Haas claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state withholdings, he took home $71,016.

He said he wants to use the prize money to pay off some bills.