ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Person County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify suspects in thefts that happened at two businesses last week.

On July 6, three men wearing masks broke into On Point Auto Center at 606 N. Main St. in Roxboro. They stole money, tools, keys to numerous vehicles, a blue 2005 Ford F150 and a silver extended-cab truck.

(Person County Sheriff’s Office)

At 1:50 a.m. on July 7, two of these thieves entered the parking lot of Allensville Convenience on Allensville Road. They hooked a tow strap to the exterior ATM and ripped it out of its cover. They loaded the ATM and left going in the direction of Granville County, the sheriff’s office said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said no arrest had been made yet in this case.

(Person County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information regarding these thieves or the truck used in the ATM theft should contact the Person County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 597-0500 or Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345.