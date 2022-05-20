CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary gas station owner says thieves stole nearly 300 gallons of premium gas from an underground storage tank.

Yogi Manocha hopes someone can help police find the vehicle that drove into his gas station parking lot before sunrise Sunday morning. It was at that time he says nearly 300 gallons of premium gasoline disappeared from an underground storage tank.

By the time the station opened at 9 a.m., an alarm warned that the gas was missing.

“We thought it might be leaking from the tank or something else happened or maybe the equipment is faulty,” he said, adding, “We decided to check the video.”

Surveillance video shows a truck and trailer pull into the station, which is located off Kildaire Farm and Ten Ten roads, at about 5:30 a.m.

The vehicles park near the opening to the underground tank. Timestamps on the video show they’re still parked there about an hour and 45 minutes later.

Manocha believes about $1,500 worth of gas was removed from the underground storage tank. He said that’s something most people wouldn’t know how to do.

“Even I don’t know how to open it,” he noted.

Cary police said they are investigating, and Manocha asks anyone who recognizes the vehicles in the surveillance video or knows anything about this to call the police at (919) 469-4012.

He is increasing security at his station and urging other gas station owners to do the same.

After 18 years in the gas station business, he said he’s never heard of gas being stolen from an underground tank and knowing someone targeted his business is difficult.

“I’m a pretty easy-going guy but something like this frustrates me and makes me mad,” he said. “You do everything right, work hard and then these things happen.”