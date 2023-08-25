(WGHP) — With mountains to the west and beaches to the east, North Carolina is one of the more unique and diverse states in the nation.

So it should not come as much of a surprise that income between counties in the Tarheel State is equally unique depending on where you look.

Top 10 Highest-Income Counties in North Carolina

First, let’s take a look at the top ten highest-income counties in North Carolina, based on median income data collected by SmartAsset.

One thing that shows in the data, unsurprisingly, is that counties in the Research Triangle area are well-represented with Wake, Orange and Chatham County making up three of the top five on the list.

The Triangle is known for being the home to three of the state’s major research universities: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and North Carolina State University.

UNC-Chapel Hill is in Orange County, and NC State is in Wake County. Durham County, which is home to Duke, placed just outside the top 10 for median income, coming in at rank 11.

Another well-represented region is the Charlotte metropolitan area with Union, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg County all making the top 10.

The Charlotte metro is considered to be among the largest financial hubs in the nation with several major financial institutions such as Bank of America and Truist calling the region home.

It is also the major entertainment hub of the state with the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers professional sports franchises calling the region home as well as the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Several coastal counties—Currituck, Dare and Camden—make up 30% of the list. The coastal NC counties have some of the highest median home values in the state.

Moore County, which borders the Piedmont and Coastal regions of the state comes in at rank 10.

Where Do Triad Counties Rank?

As I’m sure you noticed, zero counties in the Piedmont Triad made it into the top 10 list of income. So where do they rank?

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 16 801 $64,657 $29,506 $282,940 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 25 1294 $58,646 $42,017 $249,691 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 29 1476 $56,830 $42,383 $257,798 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 35 1663 $55,078 $29,920 $267,982 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 41 1876 $53,279 $18,906 $176,529 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 43 1905 $53,083 $20,985 $236,735 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 45 1958 $52,637 $18,774 $215,449 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 50 2073 $51,598 $23,367 $216,116 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 52 2095 $51,348 $17,831 $201,274 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 53 2137 $50,881 $24,966 $196,980 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 55 2166 $50,618 $31,427 $223,296 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 69 2435 $46,993 $23,728 $160,803 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 72 2517 $46,079 $35,528 $217,810 Data courtesy of SmartAsset

NC Ranking National Ranking Median Income Investment Income Median Home Value 95 2943 $38,930 $56,426 $251,164 Data courtesy of SmartAsset