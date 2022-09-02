(WGHP) — Everybody likes to eat good food, especially North Carolinians.

But the question on everyone’s mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like “food near me” and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.

Well, scroll no more, America’s Best Restaurants has compiled a list of the restaurants most recommended by North Carolinians for North Carolinians.

Also, don’t worry about your gas tank, the Piedmont Triad is well represented.

Aria Tuscan Grill

100 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

aria (ariacharlotte.com)

(704) 376-8880

“A collaboration between owner, Pierre Bader, Operations manager/beverage director, Briana Ohen and executive chef, Alex Piatt. Aria Tuscan Grill brings the best of Italy to Charlotte. Capturing the flavors of Tuscany where old-world comfort food is re-imaged in a modern Italian setting.” Aria’s website

Backyard BBQ Pit

5122 NC HWY 55 Durham, NC 27713

Backyard BBQ Pit – Restaurant in Durham, NC (sweetribs.com)

(919) 544-9911

“It is a tall order to produce the best barbecue in this state, but Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham upholds the standards with sweet sauces and tender pork ribs. If you can pry your fingers off of those ribs for a few, try the fried pork chops. Holy pig’s feet! They are delicious.” Yahoo! Life

Barrister’s at The Esquire

168 W Main Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Gastonia Dining | The Esquire Hotel

(980) 888-1502

“From our free hot breakfast to Barrister’s menu of Southern-inspired cuisine, The Esquire Hotel takes the Gastonia Dining experience seriously. Our culinary team goes above and beyond to source the freshest seasonal ingredients. From heritage meats and heirloom grains to house-made sweets and seafood straight from the Carolina coast, the focus is on flavor and originality.” Esquire’s website

Bites and Pints Gastro Pub

2503 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403

Bites & Pints Restaurant in Greensboro | Order Online Delivery/Pickup (bitesandpintsgastropub.com)

(336) 617-5185

“The most talked about restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina is Bites & Pints GastroPub. We offer a laid-back dine-in atmosphere that is welcoming to all and a great place to bring friends and family.” Bites and Pints’ website

Brigs Great Beginnings

8111 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27613

Raleigh Breakfast To Dinner Restaurant | Brigs Restaurants

(919) 870-0994

“On October 18, 1988, Creedmoor Road was two lanes from Crabtree Valley Mall north, Cary was much smaller than Chapel Hill, and we opened Brigham’s Great Beginnings in Raleigh’s Brennan Station Shops! We soon changed our name to Brigs Great Beginnings to prevent confusion between us and an ice cream chain out of Massachusetts. There were very few restaurants offering extensive breakfast selections back then, and even fewer offering an all-day menu. We felt that there was a need for a restaurant that offered a brunch menu using only the best ingredients to create enjoyable and affordable meals served in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. So that’s what we did! And, that’s what we do, every day! As the area has grown, so has the number of Brigs Restaurants. Great employees became great managers who became great owners. The menu has also grown through the years. We’ve added more salads and sandwiches, and nearly doubled the variety of breakfast items. Quality, creativity, and consistency have earned Brigs lots of great reviews, nearly two hundred awards, and thousands of loyal customers. If you’re one of them, thanks for making Brigs so successful. If you’re not one yet, welcome!” Brigs’ website

Brooks’ Sandwich House

2710 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Brooks’ Sandwich House – 2710 N Brevard St in NODA – Charlotte, NC – CASH only (brookssandwichhouse.com)

(704) 375-7808

“Charlotte’s Best Burger! Come see us. Twins David & Scott Brooks have been running their hamburger & hot dog joint since 1973! And, the third generation has joined in, to continue the family tradition of great burgers, hot dogs and chili! Everyone is welcome at BROOKS. Come enjoy the best southern burger with a homemade chili recipe created almost 50 years ago. Purchase BROOKS Chili so you can enjoy the same homemade southern taste at home. Hope to see YOU soon!” Brooks’ website

Brooks Tavern

142 3rd Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Brooks Tavern | Facebook

(828) 595-9994

“Purveyors of Good Food, Giggle Water and More. Saturday and Sunday Brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.” Brooks Tavern’s Facebook

Burney’s Sweets & More

106-B Martin Luther King Dr, Elizabethtown, NC 28337

Elizabethtown, NC — Burney’s Sweets and More (burneyssweetsandmore.com)

(910) 862-2099

“It all started in 2011, with a dream for something even sweeter than retirement. A dream that would allow Thomas and Doris to sleep soundly after a hard day’s work of creating delicious treats and spreading joy… The bakery was built in Elizabethtown, NC, on a solid foundation of high-quality baked goods and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. Add a sprinkle of confectioners sugar and, voila! A place to escape your troubles, slow down, and enjoy a croissant. Perhaps the iconic, fried croissant (a true fan favorite)… or maybe a dozen of the sophisticated donuts with artisanal fillings. Quickly, news of Burney’s Sweets & More spread like buttercream icing, and everybody wanted a slice. By 2013 they had opened a second location in Southport, NC, and not long after that Burney’s Sweets & More became a household name with locations sprinkled across the state. Staying true to their origins, the Burney’s insisted on one thing all along: each new bakery must maintain not only the most delicious, perfectly crafted baked goods but also the spirit and atmosphere of that very first shop! A friendly and warm environment with a hard-working, smiling staff.” Burney’s website

Burton’s Grill & Bar

1601 E Woodlawn Rd A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Charlotte Park Road | Burtons Grill & Bar

(980) 299-0999

“Born and bred on Massachusetts’ south shore, our coastal New England roots instilled us with a passion for fresh seafood, high-quality meats, bountiful vegetables, and craft cocktails. Guided by respect, integrity, and consistency, we work hard, play hard, and let our love of delicious food and gracious service guide us in the kitchen, dining room, and beyond. Fresh and seasonal ingredients are integral to our menus, and cooking from scratch allows us to cater to guests with many different lifestyles and dietary preferences. All staff members, both front of house and back of the house, are trained in strict allergy protocols that allow us to safely serve most guests with food allergies. Our dedication to accommodating gluten-free and celiac diners is one of our well-known trademarks.” Burton’s website

Crave BBQ

3050 Derita Road, Suite 10 Concord, NC 28027

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Restaurant – Established 2018 (iwantcrave.com)

(704) 910-0009

“At Crave, we have made it our mission to deliver a menu where there is something for everyone and you leave happy, not hungry! We strive to give our customers not only excellent food but a great experience they will remember. Our self-serve beer wall is perfect for those local craft and IPA drinkers. There is also wine and sometimes cocktails on tap too! You can join us on our beautiful patios for some games and live entertainment, or inside the restaurant in our lounge area, dining room or bar tops. Crave is a unique BBQ and Hot Dog Restaurant, that offers smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. From BBQ sandwiches to BBQ tacos and Mac N’ Brisket sandwiches, we have it all! You will also find 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats, and hot/mild Sausages, grilled to perfection. Our delicious favorites include BBQ Tacos, Mac N’ Brisket Sandwiches, Jumbo Chicken Wings, Loaded Tater Tots, brisket bowls and More! You can top your dogs and brats any way you like, with our array of 20+ toppings. Add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries, Mac n’ cheese, beans, or coleslaw. Finish your meal with a pineapple upside-down cake or a cookie! At Crave you will find a fun family environment. With the self-serve beer wall and fun games such as corn hole, giant connect four, and board games for the kids, there is truly something for everyone. TV’s can be found throughout the restaurants for sports and entertainment. Crave also hosts many events, such as tap takeovers, princess parties and trivia nights, and most locations feature a patio with a lounge area and fire pits. Some locations have drive-thru’s where possible too! Crave has many ways to order while making it safe and easy for guests to enjoy some of their classic favorites from anywhere, anytime. Download our app ‘Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ’ for updates, loyalty points, order ahead, curbside pickup, delivery and more. #BEATTHECRAVING with us!” America’s Best Restaurants

Crazy Crab Seafood & Grill

1375 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Crazy Crab Seafood & Grill | The Triad’s Best Seafood Boils (crazycrabseafoodgrill.com)

(336) 727-3735

“Our mission is to bring seafood dishes that originated in Louisiana and along the coastal southeast up to North Carolina. The goal is to provide a wide variety of authentic dishes in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. To achieve this objective, we traveled throughout the southeast and decided on our favorite dishes. Then, we perfected them, so that they truly represented the tastes of the region. This 15-year effort resulted in a unique menu. Our specialties include low-country boils, gumbo, jambalaya, Cajun classics, and all types of shellfish. But we do understand that when the whole family is involved, it’s essential to offer something for everyone’s taste buds. That’s why our broad menu also contains delicious, tender steaks, fresh salads, fried, and grilled items. We want you to enjoy a unique meal in a nautical setting. Why drive to the coast, when we bring all of the deliciousness of the beach to the Triad area? Start with a base of fresh corn, red potatoes, boiled egg, and sausage. Then, choose from many types of shellfish, including Jumbo Shrimp and four types of Crab. You’re not finished yet! Top it all off with a choice of 4 sauces, each unique and sure to please your taste buds. The boils are entirely personalized, so each person has exactly the combination of flavors that they prefer. Our team has worked hard to bring the coastal food and atmosphere to the Triad. All of our ingredients are top-quality and presented with the perfect blend of flavors. Of course, we offer a full bar with more than fifty choices of beer and liquor to complement any meal. We want you to DIG IN and HAVE FUN! Enjoy the experience! You’ll feel as though you’re on vacation at the beach!” Crazy Crab’s website

Di Fara Pizza Tavern

111 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511

Di Fara Pizza Tavern – Cary, NC

(919) 678-5300

“Di Fara Pizza is widely regarded as one of the best pizzerias in New York City. Di Fara’s has been labeled the ‘Best Pizza in New York’ several times by many publications, including New York Magazine and the online publication Serious Eats. We are proud to bring this family-owned business to Downtown Cary.” Di Fara’s website

Enzo’s Pizza Co.

2608 Erwin Rd., Suite 140 Durham, NC 27705

Pizza Restaurant & Delivery in Durham, Enzo’s Pizza Co. (enzospizzaco.com)

(919) 309-3696

“BORN IN ITALY. MADE IN DURHAM. In 2008, Scott Morse and Robert Giuliani set out to blend their Italian roots with New York and Columbus childhoods to create the ultimate pizza. They brought years of food-industry experience and assembled a team of family and friends for endless tasting, fine-tuning, and streamlining, to create our first location—Enzo’s Pizza Co. in Durham, North Carolina. Enzo’s quickly got the attention of the community—voted best pizza by Duke six times. Duke students and faculty, as well as families in the Durham community, choose Enzo’s as their favorite pizza. In 2014, we expanded our pizza boundaries with the Brenz Pizza Co. concept and the response from customers has been overwhelming. Not to brag, but each year Brenz has won top honors at national competitions. And in 2017, Brenz proudly represented the U.S. at the World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy. Our commitment to excellence, respect, and integrity means that Brenz will continue to deliver amazing pizza at a great value every time. Treat yourself to one (or more) of our great pizzas today!” Enzo’s website

Earl’s

121 W 9th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Earl’s Whiskey Bar – Winston-Salem, NC (earlsws.com)

(336) 448-0018

“Earl’s Whiskey Bar serves up good ol’ country kitchen comfort food while entertaining with the best live country, bluegrass and folk music in Winston-Salem.” America’s Best Restaurants

Easy Like Sunday

1600 E Woodlawn Rd #100, Charlotte, NC 28209

Easy Like Sunday (easylikesundayclt.com)

(980) 335-2428

“Located in Parktowne village shopping center, Easy Like Sunday provides a comforting All-American breakfast, lunch, and dinner with globally inspired dishes. Locally sourced fresh ingredients paired with gourmet coffees and cocktails and a relaxing ambiance. Owners and operators, Anna and Sean MacCuish moved to Charlotte to be closer to family and pursue their dreams of opening a restaurant that embodies everything they love, food, art, culture, style and most importantly brunch! Bringing bits and pieces of the places they’ve lived and traveled to create Easy Like Sunday. Available for private parties and catering.” Easy Like Sunday’s website

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street Suite 103 Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

Element Plant-Based Gastropub • Vegan Restaurant Raleigh, North Carolina – Raleigh’s Plant-Based Gastropub, Restaurant and Bar: Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Brunch! (elementgastropub.com)

(919) 703-6538

“Element: the simplest principal of a subject. Here at Element, we believe that sharing quality food and drink is the simplest and best way to create memories and cultivate friendships. Nestled in the great City of Oaks, Element is here to showcase that a plant-based meal can be delicious to both omnivores and vegan foodies alike.” Element’s website

Fabe’s Peruvian Rotisserie Co.

2715 Freedom Parkway Drive Fayetteville, North Carolina 28314

MENU — Fabe’s Peruvian Rotisserie Co. (fabesroco.com)

(910) 252-8956

“We are a fast casual restaurant specializing in Pollo a la Brasa, a special Peruvian style rotisserie chicken marinated and seasoned in a secret family recipe and slow cooked over all natural charcoal. Served along with traditional sides and Latin favorites such as tostones, yuca fries and maduros.” Fabe’s website

Freeman’s Grub & Pub

1820 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403

Freeman’s Grub & Pub | Facebook

(336) 333-3399

“North American classics mix with some international flavors at this neighborhood bar & kitchen.” America’s Best Restaurants

Frutta Bowls

6461 E Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail NC 28079

Location | Frutta Bowls

(704) 635-8744

“Frutta Bowls started in 2016 as the brainchild of Brooke Gagliano. After spending her college career focused on health, wellness, and sports, Brooke sought out a way to pursue those interests while building her career. While on a trip out west, Brooke came across the Açai bowl concept and the idea for Frutta Bowls was born. The Frutta Bowls dream started as a local idea with two locations. It has since grown into a nationwide concept, continuing to positively affect many lives along the way. Frutta Bowls sets itself apart by our commitment to providing healthy, delicious food, but also by our involvement in the communities surrounding each location. Each Frutta Bowls franchise strives to get to know the surrounding community on a deeper level, creating relationships and focusing on giving back. It is our goal to not only be in a community but to be part of the community.” Frutta Bowls’ website

Greystone Pub

3039 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Home (greystonepubclt.com)

(704) 523-2822

“Tom Kanos immigrated from Greece in 1941 moving his family into the Sedgefield neighborhood, in 1947 he turned a local drugstore into a corner bar and grill naming it after the road it was built off of, Greystone, but locals called it Tom’s Tap. Starting off as a small bar and grill Greystone was serving up cold beer and burgers as well as other local favorites. It later became a full-service restaurant in the ’50s. In 1971, Kanos sold the business to his son-in-law Andy Koutsokalis who ran Greystone through the ’90s. Koutsokalis had the bar lined with regulars that quickly became friends and extended family. Greystone has remained a popular establishment for Charlotte locals as well as those just passing through for decades due to its at-home environment and friendly service. Today Tommy Koutsokalis, Andy’s son, is keeping the tradition alive. You can catch grandchildren of Greystone’s original regulars at the bar to this day as patrons. Locals and first-timers walk through Greystone’s doors each day excited about the food and of course those awesome affordable daily drink specials. Greystone has weathered everything from changing area demographics to a complete building relocation over its 70-year history. Their constantly evolving nature and grounded roots make each day at Greystone different than the last and we look forward to seeing you there soon.” Greystone’s website

Groucho’s Deli

10 Horne St, Raleigh, NC 27607

Groucho’s Deli Raleigh, NC (grouchos.com)

(919) 977-7747

“The History of the Groucho’s® name is a story unto itself, and one that can only be told as follows. Harold ‘Groucho’ Miller came to Columbia, South Carolina in 1941 with a handful of original recipes for potato salad, coleslaw, and various salad and sandwich dressings, most of which were thought up during his childhood in a Philadelphia orphanage. These humble beginnings, along with the idea that ‘quality is the most important ingredient in a sandwich’ are only where this story begins. Second Generation, Ivan Miller, recollected in an interview with the Columbia Record in 1986, ‘When Pop first opened this store, Columbia was a small town, and everything had a label. Here he (Harold Miller) was this really crazy kind of guy. Always, joking. Always had a big cigar. A mustache. He looked like Groucho Marx, he talked like Groucho Marx, and to Columbia, he was Groucho Marx. So that is how the name came about.’ Throughout the generations, Groucho’s Deli has held true to the idea of using only the highest quality products and ingredients, which has, in turn, led Groucho’s® to legendary status.” Groucho’s website

Hops Burger Bar

2419 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403

Hops Burger Bar | Fine Burgers & Fine Beers

(336) 235-2178

“A Salt of the Earth Restaurant that Features only the Finest Ingredients. We serve Our Superior Blend of Angus Beef, the finest of Craft Beers, and Locally Grown Ingredients.” Hops’ website

Hops Burger Bar (WGHP file photo)

Italian Pizzeria III

508 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Italian Pizzeria III (italianpizzeria3.com)

(919) 968-467

“The Italian Pizzeria III is a Chapel Hill tradition. Brothers Angelo and Vincenzo Marrone have been serving up authentic Italian pizza in Chapel Hill since 1980. IP3 has a full menu of fresh-dough pizza and other Italian specialties. Try a baked speciality such as manicotti, or a plate of Shrimp alla Fradiavola, another house specialty. And don’t forget the Ravioli alla Napoli, with chicken, bacon, ham, and fresh tomato in a pink cream sauce. IP3 has pitcher specials on a good selection of draft beer, including Yuengling, Sam Adams, and Bud Light.” IP3’s website

Jack’s Corner Tap

8301-1 Magnolia Estates Dr. Cornelius, NC 28031

Jack’s Corner Tap | Best bar and food in Lake Norman, NC (jackscornertap.com)

(704) 892-4433

“A classic American gastro pub with an emphasis on sports programming. Jack’s Corner Tap has been a community staple in Charlotte, North Carolina for over 11 years. Settle in on game day and enjoy daily drink specials & TVs, plus Sunday brunch & an outdoor patio.” America’s Best Restaurants

Jake’s Pub & Billiards

1712 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403

Jake’s Billiards | Facebook

(336) 373-1303

“Relaxed bar & grill with a wide selection of tap beer, wings & burgers, plus pool, darts & TVs.” America’s Best Restaurants

Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse

10 Catawba Street Belmont NC 28012

Belmont | Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill (hydestaphouse.com)

(704) 846-4933

“Jekyll & Hyde is a family-owned and operated steampunk-inspired taphouse, grill, brewery and distillery. Our goal is to offer our guests an experience not available anywhere else! Jekyll’s grill offers traditional (and not so traditional) English/Irish/American plates. All our tasty dishes are made from scratch and cooked to order to make every meal an amazing experience. Did you know our beef is CAB certified? We only offer our guests the finest cuts of beef which include hand-cut steaks, hand-pattied burgers and freshly sliced short rib and chateau filet. Love craft beer? Hyde’s taphouse features over 50 taps of craft beer from around the county, including our very own brews made at Jekyll & Hyde Brewing Co. in Belmont, NC. Waxhaw is home to Jekyll & Hyde Distilling Co. We offer guests the opportunity to taste some of Union County’s best-distilled spirits. In the mood for something special? Choose from one of our hand-crafted cocktails or a select bottle of wine. From our family to yours, we would like to thank you for visiting one of our 3 great locations. Belmont NC, Matthews, NC and Waxhaw, NC. Don’t forget to visit the library!” Jekyll & Hyde’s website

Lone Star Burger

130 W Lexington Ave, High Point, NC 27262

Lone Star Burger – Higher Quality Craft Burger Joint & Bar – That Has Full Breakfast – Including Taco’s in High Point, NC (lonestarburgerllc.com)

(336) 803-4185

“Not like the rest! At Lone Star Burger We want to be different. So we source higher quality more expensive INGREDIENTS for a final product that says wow. Not just our products, but our ranch hands. Get ready to be treated like family.” Lone Star’s website

Luigi’s Italian Chophouse

528 N. Mcpherson Church Road Fayetteville, North Carolina 28303

Fayetteville, North Carolina Restaurant | Home | Luigi’s Italian Chophouse and Bar (luigisnc.com)

(910) 864-1810

“Luigi’s has established itself as one of North Carolina’s best Italian Restaurants. Discerning patrons come from all over to savor its delectable food, drink and atmosphere. And they continue to come back because there is no other place quite like it.” Luigi’s website

Machete

600 C Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401

MACHETE (machetegso.com)

(336) 265-8859

“Welcome to MACHETE. This is not a restaurant, this is our home; you are not our customer, you are our guest. Simple perfection and casual professionalism are our objectives, and we aim to delight and arouse the senses without being pretentious. We source the best ingredients locally and from around the world to fulfill our vision of creating distinctive, delicious, beautiful comfort food and cocktails. Our philosophy is that food should not only be delicious, it should also be creative, evoke memories, and be a communal experience to catch up with old friends and make new ones. We encourage you to have fun, laugh, and enjoy everyone around you. Peace, love, and full bellies! MACHETE is also available for private dinners, parties, and events. Let us know more about what you’re looking for in our events form on this page.” Machete’s website

Maximillians Grill & Wine Bar

8314 Chapel Hill Rd Cary, NC 27513

MAXIMILLIANS GRILL, Cary, NC

(919) 465-2455

“Maximillians Grill and Wine Bar aligns home-spun hospitality with finely crafted food and drink selections. The cuisine is locally sourced but global in reach, inspired by the eclectic mix of textures, flavor and aromatics pioneered by the original owner and chef. Come in with anticipation, leave with satisfaction.” Maximillians’ website

McKoy’s Smokehouse

4630 Old Pineville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Bbq – MCKOYS SMOKEHOUSE & SALOON

(704) 523-6330

“Looking for BBQ restaurants that have a local restaurant following in Charlotte? Well, you’ve found it! How did we start? As far back as they can remember Ryan, his brother Jim and his dad, Namon, have dreamed of opening a restaurant. Through the years, any time a great family recipe came to them they put it aside hoping one day their dream would come true. Ryan grew up being compared to his grandfather, McKoy, and at the age of 13, he decided that would be the perfect name for the family’s restaurant. Ryan went on to run some of Charlotte’s most successful nightclubs and restaurants, while Jim concentrated on the art of BBQ and perfecting the family recipes. After retiring from a successful career as a photographer, Namon decided now was the time to make his dream a reality. McKoy Register was known for his love of family, friends, good food and good times. He is the inspiration behind this concept. What makes McKoy’s Smokehouse & Saloon in Charlotte different from the competition is they strive to make all their guests feel at home. Whether it be a biker or banker, everyone is treated as if they’re a guest at McKoy’s home. Best barbeque in Charlotte Center City NC! Swing by today for Good Times, Good Food and Good Friends.” McKoy’s website

Mezza Luna Pizzeria

1763 West Williams Street Apex, 27523, US

Authentic NY Pizza | Mezza Luna Pizzeria (mezzalunapizzanc.com)

(919) 303-6686

“Vittorio and Lucia Vitolo (Vic and Lucy) welcome you and your family to Mezza Luna Pizzeria. We were born in Italy and have served the Bronx and upstate New York area for nearly 40 years. Now, we are proud to bring our authentic NY pizza and southern Italian cuisine to Apex, NC.” Mezza Luna’s website

Midtown Tavern

1500 E 3rd St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Midtown Tavern – American Restaurant in Charlotte, NC (midtowntaverncharlotte.com)

(704) 900-7008

“A locally owned Restaurant/Bar with a rustic casual vibe. You can stop in for a beer, some cocktails after work or a nice dinner with friends or family. Our menu will consist of American cuisine and daily features. Our daily menu items will be appetizers, gourmet salads, brick oven pizza, Large sandwiches, specialty burgers and delicious entrees. Let’s not forget about our large drink menu with local beers, wine and specialty cocktails. We will be open 7 days a week starting lunchtime to till late night. Weekends will have fun upbeat entertainment. Join us for our Sunday Funday extravagant Brunch and mimosa Bar!! Carry out will be available and catering too.” Midtown’s website

Moo & Brew

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

MOO & BREW – A Burger & Beer Joint (mooandbrew.com)

(980) 585-4148

“On the menu, we’re featuring elevated American classics including the best damn Angus burgers, local veggies sourced with the seasons and hand-cut fries seasoned to perfection. On tap are some of the finest small-batch brews made in the Queen City plus regional bottles hard to score anywhere else.” Moo & Brew’s website

Madre Mountain

13 W Walnut St, Asheville, NC 28801

H O M E | mountainmadreavl

(828) 251-8879

“Danny and Paige Scully opened Mountain Madre in 2016. Together, with their four children Kyla, Logan, Elliot, and Delilah they run a family-owned Mexican Kitchen & Agave Bar. Mountain Madre was created with the intention to bring families and friends together, feeling welcome to enjoy a great meal in a fun and vibrant atmosphere! At Mountain Madre our dishes are carefully crafted, using fresh and local ingredients while striving for our Agave bar to be filled with the highest quality Tequila and Mezcal. Here, family comes first and providing our guests a memorable experience is a priority!” Mountain Madre’s website

Nachos & Beer

230 Charlotte Hwy, Asheville, NC 28803

Nachos & Beer | Facebook

(828) 298-2280

“Nachos and Beer is a local must-visit mexican restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina. Nachos and Beer is a family owned restaurant that has been open for the past 12 years. With a unique diner aesthetic on the interior, it looks as good as the food tastes!” Nachos & Beer’s website

O’YA Cantina

72 Chapelton Ct, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Latin American (oyacantina.com)

(984) 999-4129

“The O’YA Cantina story is a story that has been waiting decades to be told. Year by year and country by country the ideas that are at the heart of O’YA were collected. Owner and operator Dave Sadeghi have been in love with Latin cuisine flavors for as long as he can remember. Dave has been in the restaurant business for many years and owns and operates Town Hall Burger and Beer – which happens to be connected to O’YA – in fact, they share the same patio where customers from both locations can enjoy live music. Dave’s vision for O’YA has always been about more than just creating flavorful, fresh dishes that showcase the diversity and richness of Latin American cuisine. It has also been about giving back to the community and playing an active role in the neighborhood. To that end, O’YA is proud to partner with our friends at ACES for Autism NC, a local non-profit treatment & educational center that provides doctor-prescribed, evidence-based therapies to children on the autism spectrum.” O’YA’s website

Pack’s Tavern

20 S Spruce St, Asheville, NC 28801

Pack’s Tavern: Downtown Asheville Restaurant for Casual Dining & Groups (packstavern.com)

(828) 225-6944

“Pack’s Tavern is a locally owned and operated Restaurant and Bar in downtown Asheville. We hope everyone notices the family atmosphere that we try to convey to our guests and teammates alike! Founder Stewart Coleman’s Sons-in-law Tom Israel & Ross Franklin along with Managing Partner Steve Wright and Executive Chef Edwin French work tirelessly to deliver an eclectic menu of delicious, fresh entrees, sandwiches, pizza and salad; a vast selection of beer, wine and cocktails; multiple spaces for special events and more in our lovingly restored downtown Tavern.” Pack’s website

Pinky’s Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208

Pinky’s Westside Grill™ – That’s good eat’n bubba! (eatatpinkys.com)

(704) 332-0402

“Pinky’s is a converted auto repair shop turned restaurant with a BIG menu! This casual restaurant serves it all: towering burgers, snappy dogs and not-too-healthy salads topped with popcorn chicken and fried buffalo shrimp, as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes. It all began around 2008, After much brainstorming for a name, Pinky’s was the only name we could agree on, not to mention Andy had a birth relative named Pinky. We began receiving press about using the Triple ‘G’ Automotive building, a former Volkswagen Repair shop with a VW Bug on the roof (Charlotte Landmark) and painted like an American flag at the intersection of Freedom and Morehead across the street from the infamous Pterodactyl Club. In 2015, Pinky’s Westside Grill was featured on the Food Network as part of Diner, Drive-In’s and Dives thus contributing to an increase in popularity for both stores. Chef Greg Auten also appeared on local channels Fox and WBTV cooking to promote Pinky’s Westside Grill.” Pinky’s website

Piper’s in the Park

2945 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703

Friendly Environment for the Best Food Around (pipersinthepark.com)

(919) 572-9767

“After working together for many years in various places, Piper Lunsford and Wendy Woods created Piper’s in the Park in 1999. Wendy brought experience from her work at restaurants in numerous cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Miami, and Hilton Head, where she worked at Mick’s, a model of the Peasant Restaurant Group. In 1984, Piper started a restaurant with her dad, Wendell, called Piper’s Deli. Family designed and built, Piper gained valuable experience and expertise working for many years there. Piper and Wendy decided to open their new restaurant in Durham, at the edge of RTP. Piper’s in the Park has enjoyed great success now for many years due to the fast-paced, friendly environment with excellent customer service. ‘The Girls,’ as Piper and Wendy are affectionately known, pride themselves on creating high-quality products at a reasonable price. The menu offers a wide variety of options, including fresh handmade sandwiches, gourmet salads, tasty soups, delicious hot food, and daily specials.” Piper’s website

Pita Delite

Westridge Square, 3383 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410

Pita Delite – And a whole lot more

(336) 288-9797

“Pita Delite started serving fresh and healthy Lebanese food in 1987. The original location on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, North Carolina continues to be successful today. Other Pita Delite restaurants opened in response to demand from customers. Pita Delite Inc. is owned and operated by Kamal Dergham. Kamal is a familiar face, and he is often seen talking to customers in the dining room. He is passionate about providing delicious food and treating customers like family. Kamal developed Pita Delite’s exclusive menu to bring the taste of Lebanon to his beloved customers. At Pita Delite, the secret to our delicious and healthy food is the way we choose and cook only the freshest ingredients. Our commitment to quality, cleanliness and customer service has generated legions of loyal customers. Customers can bring their Pita Delite favorites home with party trays and our homemade sauces. Our cucumber sauce or chicken salad is perfect for entertaining at home. Pick up a bottle of our homemade House Dressing or Fajita Sauce from any Pita Delite location. Customers are greeted with an enthusiastic ‘hello’ when they walk through the door. Our employees say ‘have a nice day’ when satisfied customers leave.” Pita Delite’s website

Randy’s Pizza

4129 Davis Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560

Randy’s Pizza Location in Morrisville | McCrimmon Corners | Randy’s Pizza (randys-pizza.com)

(919) 468-3737

“Randy’s Pizza is the best New York-style pizza in the Triangle area, as touted by the Durham Herald-Sun, as well as numerous customers. We opened our first location in 1995, and we now have eight locations in Durham, Morrisville, Cary, and Raleigh. Randy’s Pizza is dedicated to the quality of our food. We prepare our dough daily and acquire the freshest and finest ingredients. Our pizzas are made in stone brick ovens. Each location is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner. We also provide a great atmosphere with our indoor-outdoor seating, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and multiple flat-screen televisions to ensure you never miss a game. We encourage you to join us at Randy’s Pizza. We’ve been told many times that Randy’s Pizza tops those ‘other places’ in New York, so come on in and have a slice of NY in NC!” Randy’s website

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Home – River Birch Lodge

(336) 768-1111

“Mountain casual dining offering great American fare including customer favorites like Mama’s Lasagna, Robinhood Chicken Wrap and Very Berry Salmon Salad. All are made from scratch in our kitchen with the finest ingredients. Serving lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, customers can dine in, enjoy our outdoor porches, or sip on their favorite cocktail in our warm and cozy bar. We also have Take-out, Curbside Pick-up, Private Dining, and Catering options, as well as a Gluten-free menu and a great Kid’s menu.” River Birch Lodge’s website

Salud Cerveceria

3306-C N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Craft Beer Brewery in Charlotte, NC | Salud Cerveceria

(980) 495-6612

“Salud Cerveceria began as Salud Beer Shop and over the past four years they have grown and expanded their business into an airy, laid-back brewpub pouring house beers paired with delicious wood-fired pizzas & other modern bar bites. Everything is made in house from scratch, from the home brewed beers, to the ranch dressing.” America’s Best Restaurants

Sarah’s Kabob Shop

5340 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409

Sarah’s Kabob Shop | Facebook

(336) 355-9260

“Kabobs Subs and Platters Come out and do yourself a platter!” Sarah’s Facebook

Sassool

9650 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615

Sassool

(919) 847-2700

“Cecilia Saleh, nicknamed ‘Sassool’ by her father when she was a little girl, was born and raised in a small Mediterranean village in Lebanon called ‘Mazraat al Tufah’- the Garden of Apples. Like most girls in her village, she learned to cook traditional Lebanese food from her mother and grandmother. Cecilia developed a talent for combining ingredients. Every dish was a masterpiece in the hands of this brilliant young cook. She developed a reputation as one of the best cooks in the village. Cecilia eventually married and started a family. She prepared all of the family’s dishes using fresh ingredients from their large garden. Mounir, Cecilia’s third son, followed in mama’s footsteps learning the recipes, flavor, and special touches of her cooking. He passionately believes and lives by his mother’s principle, ‘If you wouldn’t serve the food to yourself and your family, then don’t serve it to others.’ With encouragement from their Uncle Moussa and his wife, and armed with mother Cecilia’s recipes, the Saleh family opened a bakery in 1977. With the growing popularity of their pita pocket bread and other artisan bread, they expanded into the restaurant business in 1989. Then, in 2011, after working for 34 years with his brothers, Mounir decided to venture out and open his own restaurant in north Raleigh. This location was later rebranded on Mother’s Day in 2014 to Sassool to honor mom, Cecilia, for her authentic recipes that were used to build the restaurant’s menu. A year later, Mounir opened a second location of Sassool in Cary, NC.” Sasool’s website

Scratch Kitchen & Taproom

160 E Cedar St, Cary, NC 27511

Scratch Kitchen & Taproom (scratchkitchenandtaproom.com)

(919) 238-3389

“Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the ‘Peak of Good Living’ by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!” Scratch & Taproom’s website

Small Batch

2758 NC-68 North, High Point, NC 27265

SMALL BATCH HIGH POINT (smallbatchhp.com)

(336) 905-8282

“Our mission is simple: provide the most ultimate indulgent food and drinks that tempt your carefree side to ‘just go for it.’ Whether you’re craving a hoppy IPA or a refreshing pilsner, you can choose from one of our hand-crafted beers, brewed in-house daily. If you’re in more of a spirited mood, we offer a full seasonal cocktail menu. As far as food, we’ve got it all. Irresistible snacks, creative burgers and sandwiches. Oh, and let’s not forget our legendary milkshakes that tower over the table. They’re kind of a big deal. Just ask Instagram. On a sunny day take advantage of our large patio. It’s calling your name to grab some beers and get embarrassingly competitive with games like Cornhole, Connect Four, Jenga and more. On a beautiful Friday night sit under the glowing lights and enjoy live music on the patio. Or keep those Sunday Scaries at bay with some mimosas and bloody mary’s while you catch a game in the bar or have a relaxing brunch with friends. No matter what, you’re sure to say goodbye to your self-control for an experience you and your taste buds won’t forget.” Small Batch’s website

Southern Coals

3319 C Raeford Road Fayetteville, NC 28303

SOUTHERNCOALS.COM

(910) 745-7675

“At Southern Coals, we are only interested in one thing. The best. Not just being the best, but serving you the best food and service you’ve ever had. Once you experience the Southern Coals difference the rest is just…the rest. From our mouth-watering ribs and insanely addicting wings to our sinfully sweet banana pudding, you’ll come back time and time again. Thank you for choosing Southern Coals for your next event!” Southern Coals’ website

Southern Pecan – Gulf Coast Kitchen

6706-C, Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

Southern Pecan Gulf Coast Kitchen – Southpark, Charlotte, NC (southernpecanrestaurant.com)

(704) 749-2949

“The Southern Pecan is a casual restaurant celebrating Gulf Coast cuisine. Our relaxed ambiance is created by artwork and music that pours blues and jazz into your visit. Make a reservation with us today for your first unique dining experience!” Southern Pecan’s website

Southern Sweet ‘Taters

102 10th Street NW, Conover NC 28613

Sweet Taters | Southern Kitchen in Conover, North Carolina (southernsweettaters.com)

(828) 469-5177

“We grew up learning to cook with the generations of southern women at our side and we wanted to open a place that we could feel good about our children eating every day! We hope that while some of our family is no longer with us that they would be very proud of the recipes that we are bringing from our family to yours.” Southern Sweet ‘Taters’ website

Stay Glazed Donuts

22 S. Pack Square LL100 Asheville, NC 28801

Stay Glazed Donuts – America’s Best Restaurants (americasbestrestaurants.com)

828-412-5718

“This is a dream that has been in the works ever since Owner Chef Jay attended culinary school in New York City. He has brought his skills and training from being a professional chef in NYC back to his hometown, and Owns Stay Glazed… Donuts as well as Storm Rhum Bar. Jay and his family are thrilled to be located in Downtown Asheville where they can serve and give back to the community they grew up in. Thank you to all family, friends and community for the continued support of this venture. ​ Jay gets a kick out of the ‘weird flavors’ and gets a little chuckle with some of his ideas. And peep the socks never know what’s going on there.” Stay Glazed’s website

Storm Ruhm Bar

125 S Lexington Suite 103 A Asheville, NC 28801

Storm Rhum Bar

(828) 505-8560

“Welcome to Storm Rhum Bar, Chef Jay Medford wants to invite you into the pursuit of his dream. Storm originally opened in 2011, But was purchased by Chef Jay and his family in October of 2019. Storm is designed after a lodge you would find from a world traveler and is reflected in the decor and menus. Chef Jay uses local ingredients and his training to take classic American dishes and put a worldly/new twist on them with other cultures and ingredients that shouldn’t work but he makes happen. We love to push boundaries of what people think is the norm, but take it to another level while keeping it classic at the same time. Chef Jay continues to push himself to learn and grow and that shows with daily menu edits and his hospitality group which continues to grow. We want Storm to be an experience and loved by all, from upscale dinners to ‘punk rock’ late-night food and prices. We gear our late nights to the industry people and people looking for some food and a drink till 1:00 am seven days a week.” Storm’s website

Strada Italiano

27 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801

Strada Italiano (stradaasheville.com)

(828) 348-8448

“‘Strada’ means street or boulevard in Italian. The restaurant calls to mind a traditional neighborhood trattoria. Located in the heart of downtown Asheville, the building is a renovated late Victorian building completed in the 1880’s when the railroad first came to Asheville. The ambiance with rich woods, warm tones and custom copper architecture is welcoming, casual and romantic. With friendly and knowledgeable staff, Strada is the perfect place to enjoy an evening with friends or dinner for two. The menu includes dishes representing all regions of Italy, including Chef Anthony Cerrato’s traditional family recipes. Hand-tossed pizzas, savory pasta, grilled or sautéed meats and seafood, house-made desserts, as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options are all made to order and feature locally sourced ingredients from local producers. The drink selection includes local brews on tap, biodynamic and organically produced Italian wines, as well as a host of fine liquors and cocktails. Strada adjoins the Social Lounge, a craft cocktail bar with a unique rooftop patio. The full Strada menu is always available at Social Lounge. Catering and private dining are available.” Strada’s website

Sweet Lew’s BBQ

923 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Sweet Lew’s BBQ – Belmont Neighborhood, Charlotte, NC (sweetlewsbbq.com)

(980) 224-7584

“Sweet Lew’s is the answer to a question that’s plagued Charlotte: Where can you go around here for a real North Carolina barbecue experience? Close to Uptown, in the east Charlotte blue-collar neighborhood of Belmont, Lewis Donald & Laura Furman Grice have flipped an old service station into a no-frills, go-tell-yo-mama, smoke shack; Although new to the neighborhood, the flagship location echoes memories of distant backcountry roadside barbecue joints that made this state famous. Without the fallback option of an electric or gas assist, Sweet Lew’s 450-square-foot smokehouse is home to the only true smoker in all of Charlotte. A blend of Hickory, Pecan and Peach woods, is all that drives the fire which smokes Sweet Lew’s award-winning recipes. It also serves as the basis for Sweet Lew’s motto: ‘Cooked With Wood.'” America’s Best Restaurants

Tavern Pizzeria

5211 E W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409

Tavern Pizzeria (tavernpizzeriagso.com)

(336) 763-7009

“It has been a lifelong dream of one of the Tavern Pizzeria owners, who was originally from Long Island, NY to bring NY style pizza to the south… With a passion for great quality food and service, his dream has become a reality. Our hopes are that you enjoy our delicious menu items as much as we enjoy preparing and serving them. Incorporating a full menu that will certainly accommodate any palate desiring great flavor! From small orders to large corporate events. We serve to please.” Tavern’s website

The Gin Mill

1423 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Gin Mill Southend – American Restaurant in Charlotte, NC

(704) 373-0782

“The Gin Mill is a Southend restaurant and sports bar with a rooftop patio. We have daily features and live music on the weekends!” The Gin Mill’s website

The Loving Hut

3024 E Independence Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28205

American|Asian | Loving Hut Vegan Restaurant Charlotte | United States (lovinghutcharlotte.com)

(980) 219-4339

“Loving Hut was created with a vision that all beings could live in peace, love and harmony with each other and the planet. Loving Hut chain restaurants are newly opening around the world. It is an invitation to gourmet cuisine made with wholesome vegan ingredients, offering an accessible starting point for those making the noble transition to a plant-based diet.” ​ The Loving Hut’s website

The Madness

275 Smokey Park Hwy Ste 251, Asheville, NC 28806

The Madness Asheville- Sushi, Burgers, & Bar (themadnessavl.com)

(828) 418-3166

“The Madness, where fresh sushi, classic and creative burgers, and local taps and mixed drinks all meet under one roof. Serving the people of Asheville, The Madness combines good food and drink with a good time. The Madness was born in December 2020 in Asheville, NC. Our whole story hasn’t been written yet. Our goal is to provide a fun, laid-back atmosphere to grab a bite, watch the game, and connect with others. The amazing people who visit us are who make our story what it is.” The Madness’ website

The Penny Path Cafe & Crepes Shop

122 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Penny Path Café & Crêpe Shop | Facebook

(336) 986-9555

“Savory and Sweet Crepes, Full coffee Bar: Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner penny path cafe & crepe has a crepe to satisfy you.” America’s Best Restaurants

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

840 Mill Works St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Tex-Mex, Tacos Margaritas – The Porch – Winston-Salem, North Carolina (theporchws.com)

(336) 893-8361

“Breakfast tacos, sliders, fajitas & hearty salads, plus craft ales, in a colorful, funky setting.” America’s Best Restaurants

The Purple Bowl

306B W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

The Purple Bowl (purplebowlch.com)

(919) 903-8511

“Whether it’s the corner coffee shop, the new taco truck, or the Michelin star restaurant, eateries and drinking holes are what drive the mood and spirit of our urban areas. It’s what causes you to say xx neighborhood is ‘up and coming.’ It’s where the awkward first dates happen, it’s where we go to reminisce with an old friend and it’s where two strangers from different walks of life cross paths and exchange pleasantries. And when an eatery nails it, it gives you a feeling. The idea for The Purple Bowl really began when my family made the trip from Chapel Hill to California to visit me in April 2016. My mom and sister had their first acai bowl and were immediately hooked. When they went home to Chapel Hill they began making acai bowls at home as there were no options in the area to buy one. I taste-tested bowl after bowl up and down the California coast and traded notes with my family on the do’s and don’ts to make the perfect bowl. We talked about how we wanted to bring our own version of an acai concept to downtown Chapel Hill, and then we finally decided to do it. Over the last few months, we have been surrounded by an awesome team that has made this vision a reality. We have worked hard to transform our space at 306-B Franklin into something that’s aligned with the brand we are trying to create and look forward to sharing it with you.” The Purple Bowl’s website

Time-Out

201 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Southern Cooking Open 24/7 Chapel Hill | Time-Out Restaurant (timeout247.com)

(919) 929-2425

“Time-Out Restaurant is a Chapel Hill institution located downtown at 201 East Franklin Street. We’re the only 24-hour restaurant with delivery in town that is open 7 days a week. We’re famous for our Chicken ‘n Cheddar Biscuit and Southern comfort food. Time-Out has been catering to the Chapel Hill community since 1978 from Franklin Street. Need food at the last minute? We have you covered! Consider us for your family holiday dinners as well, we have a full holiday menu! We offer catering for parties for 10 to 180 people! Our Food Truck is also available for special events.” America’s Best Restaurants

Town Hall Burger and Beer

7830 NC-751 Durham, NC 27713

Durham – Town Hall Burger & Beer – Burger Joint in NC (townhallburgerandbeer.com)

(919) 973-0506

“Casual local venue known for its array of creative burgers, also serving wings, sides & microbrews.” America’s Best Restaurants

V Pizza

1389 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511

V Pizza – Authentic Italian Brick Oven Pizza & Restaurant

(919) 650-1821

“V Pizza produces delicious artisan meals from exceptional Italian sources. Cooked in brick ovens that were made in Italy. With ingredients that are used every day in Naples. It’s not just pizza. It’s a passion. Bringing the flavor of old-world Italy to our hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, was always our dream. Since opening in 2014, that dream has come to life at ten locations across the country and counting.” V Pizza’s website

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

2116 Skibo Road Fayetteville, NC 28314 US

Locations – Walk-On’s (walk-ons.com)

(910) 779-4901

“Success in sports and success in life often come from similar paths. Brandon Landry has turned the traits he learned as a college basketball walk-on into virtues that he shares freely with everyone on the Walk-On’s team as part of his life’s calling. Today, with over 100 locations in the works across 15 states, the sky is the limit. Walk-On’s operates with a mission of delivering a memorable game day experience with a taste of Louisiana created by an All-American team. Brandon regularly and proudly shares his goal with everyone on his team – To Win!” America’s Best Restaurants

Wild Wing Cafe

8760 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

Chicken Wings & Live Music in Charlotte University City, NC | Wild Wing Cafe

(704) 390-7443

“Wild Wing Cafe is a restaurant chain in the southern and eastern parts of the United States with 44 locations in nine U.S. states and best known for chicken wings and beer selection. It is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.” America’s Best Restaurants

Zito Pizzeria and Grill

3030 Healy Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Zito Pizzeria & Grill | Winston-Salem, NC (zitopizzeriaandgrill.com)

(336) 765-9486

“In 2014, Evangelos (Angelo) Manginas and his wife, Helen, opened Zito! together in the beautiful city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Originally from Kefalonia, Greece – Evangelos moved to Montreal, Canada at the age of fourteen without a dime in his pocket. With restauranteering in his blood, he experienced a lifetime of running restaurants from pizzerias, greek cuisine to fine dining. As owning a small business became less favorable in Canada, Angelo made the hard decision to choose America as an opportunity arose for business. Having to leave behind his wife & six children, Angelo packed his bags and began his long journey in the United States. Working in Georgia for over ten years, he visited Winston-Salem as a potential area for new business and it quickly became permanent when he fell in love with the city, its growing downtown & its great business climate. Being a self-taught chef, Angelo always prided himself in making all his recipes from scratch and sourcing the best quality ingredients possible. With his wife Helen by his side handling the front of the house, they made a well-balanced partnership. With the restaurant getting busier, their daughter Victoria moved from Canada to help run operations.” Zito’s website