IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several 911 calls that were placed after a man was reportedly beaten to death by his roommate at an assisted living center have been released.

One of the Statesville facility’s residents, Mark Leggette, 69, was found suffering from serious head injuries and was taken to an area medical center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Leggette’s roommate, Greggory Warner, 61, was identified as the suspect and was subsequently arrested. He faces multiple charges, including murder.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the violent incident around 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 2, at an assisted living center on Eufola Road in Statesville. The initial investigation revealed Leggette had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was beaten repeatedly, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Leggette was beaten over the head with something, but they would not specify what the murder weapon was. Authorities are unsure what provoked the violent attack and said there were no previous issues between the two roommates.

On Thursday, June 15, 911 calls related to the attack were released: Portions of the audio have been redacted and voices have been altered.

A 21-year-old physical therapist assistant made one of the 911 calls.

“I have a resident that beat the death out of another resident. I need officers and an ambulance now,” the caller is heard saying.

“There’s blood everywhere…he used a lamp to beat the heck out of this guy,” the caller states.

Warner is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.