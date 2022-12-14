CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been found guilty of ‘misdemeanor death by vehicle’ on Wednesday after hitting and killing a man in a crosswalk while responding to a call back in 2017.

Former officer Phillip Barker had his jail time suspended to 12 months of unsupervised release.

His driver’s license was also suspended for 12 months and he was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Barker left the courtroom with his fiancée, he’s getting married later this month, he has been on unpaid administrative leave for 5.5 years with CMPD and working job to job @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/TjmyY1cqa0 — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) December 14, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

12/13/22 Report: Closing arguments wrapped up just before noon Tuesday in the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker.

The jury has gone home for the day after almost three hours of deliberations Tuesday and will resume deliberations Wednesday for the involuntary manslaughter trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Philip Barker.

The officer hit and killed a pedestrian five years ago on Morehead Street while the officer was responding to an emergency call in his patrol car.

The jury came back asking several questions Tuesday afternoon, and at the end of the day, they told the judge they needed a simpler definition of “culpable negligence.”

The judge and the attorneys will research that overnight and come back with that definition Wednesday morning when court resumes at 9:30 am.

The judge told the jury Tuesday they could decide between involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, or not guilty.

Prosecutor Glenn Cole showed video from Barker’s body cam five times to the jury. The video was from behind the wheel of Barker’s patrol car when pedestrian Short was killed. Cole says the video of the speedometer shows Barker going more than 100 MPH on Morehead Street in the area near Euclid Avenue where the crash happened.

“He didn’t slow down ever. He didn’t follow his training. He doesn’t get an automatic exception, no matter what,” the prosecution said of Officer Barker.

“Speed was the cause of Michael’s death, an unsafe speed, a speed that was reckless,” said the prosecution to the jury.

However, the defense argues there was no black box, no evidence submitted of Officer Barker’s speed, and no evidence that he was going 100 MPH.

“How did Mr. Short not hear lights and sirens of three police cars coming toward him?” asked defense attorney Michael Greene to the jury during closing arguments.

Greene talks about Short drinking since 3:30 in the afternoon the day before and indicates he was either also taking or off his medications for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Cole reminded jurors that a toxicology report is not in evidence. He said Short’s actions should not matter because Barker was driving recklessly.

The defense argues Short’s actions do matter and that he was out in the middle of the road.

“He’s been waiting five and a half years for justice,” said Greene of Officer Barker. “You can base your decision on the lack of evidence.”