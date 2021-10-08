The Top Haunted Houses in North Carolina

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — If you’re looking for a frighteningly good time ahead of Halloween, North Carolina is home to some of the scariest and thrilling haunted houses in the Southeast. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best haunted attractions in the state you can see during the month of October!

Lake Hickory Haunts

Located in Hickory, Lake Hickory Haunts is more than just your typical haunted house. In fact, there’s 12 haunted houses! The attraction is a “haunted theme park” featuring haunted trails, nightmare factory, underground caves, water attractions, live music and entertainment, and more. For a one-stop shop of thrills and chills, look no further than Lake Hickory Haunts. More Info

The Haunted Pyramids

Where: 2745 Toney Road, Lawndale, NC 28090 (Cleveland County – Charlotte Area)

Price: General Admission – $25

Located in Cleveland County, The Haunted Pyramids has more than two decades of scares under their belt with six haunted house attractions all in one place. Considered one of the most frightening haunts in North Carolina, each house at The Haunted Pyramids features jaw-dropping special FX and two of the houses are 3D attractions. More Info

Woods of Terror

Celebrating 30 years of terror, Woods of Terror in the Piedmont Triad is a nationally recognized and ranked haunted ‘thrill park’ featuring 10 terrifying haunted attractions, plus a ‘Monster Midway’ filled with games, food, and fun! More Info

Darkside Haunted Estates

Where: 11959 NC Hwy 222 W, Middlesex, NC 27557 (Johnston County – Raleigh Area)

Price: Adults – $23 — Children 12 and Under – $14

This isn’t your average haunted house. For 40 years, Darkside Haunted Estates in Johnston County outside of Raleigh has been an ultimate spot for chills and thrills. From the quarter mile haunted walking trail to the ‘Mayhem Hayride’ through the woods, the attraction also features 16 different attractions with the newest including Insane Asylum, JoJo’s Clown Town, the Slaughterhouse, the BUNDIE Hotel, the S.S. Sea Hag, and the RottenKorr Cemetery. More Info

Marr Branch Haunted House

Where: 2289 Garner Chapel Rd, Mt Olive, NC 28365 (Duplin County – Greenville Area)

Price: General Admission – $25

Fall Fun 2021 Halloween is coming – here’s where to pick your own pumpkins across North Carolina this fall

Considered to be an ‘extreme’ haunted house attraction, Marr Branch Haunted House in Duplin County (between Greenville and Jacksonville, NC) isn’t for the faint of heart and is not intended for children. For $25, you get to enter the world famous haunted house, Bubba’s Bloody Bucket attraction, and get to take a trip through the Hell Raising Hay Field. There are no refunds, and if it is too extreme for you, you have to sign your name onto the ‘Chicken Board.’ More Info

Nightmare Factory

Eastern North Carolina’s premier haunted attraction for 15 years, Nightmare Factory is open every weekend from October 1 to Halloween with four haunted houses and seven scary attractions including Chainsaw Zombies, The Factory, Clownhouse in 3D, The Psych Ward, Buried Alive, Club Casket, and the Unleash Rage Room. More Info

The Haunted Farm

Where: 624 Townsend Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792 (Henderson County – Asheville Area)

Price: General Admission – $30

Western North Carolina’s scariest attraction, The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville, NC (outside of Asheville) is located on rural farmland with a “mysterious, blood-soaked” history. For 11 years, The Haunted Farm has provided thrills, scares, and terrifying fun for guests and fans of all ages with multiple haunted attractions. More Info

Boogerwoods Haunted Attraction

Where: 725 Phaniel Church Rd, Rockwell, NC 28138 (Rowan County – Charlotte Area)

Price: General Admission – $30 (Cash Only – Proceeds go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation)

If you’re looking for a scary good time that also supports a good cause, you can’t go wrong with Boogerwoods in Rowan County. Since 1976, the haunted attraction has been a “family tradition” with a mission to raise money to help find a cure for cystic fibrosis. Featuring nearly 15 attractions, Boogerwoods has been ranked one of the most entertaining haunts in the Carolinas. More Info

The Wicked Haunted House

Where: 490 Frizzelle Farm Road, Hookerton, NC 28538 (Greene County – Greenville Area)

Price: General Admission – $10

Located in Eastern North Carolina, The Wicked Haunted House is one of the most intense haunted houses in the state. Not suitable for children or the faint of heart, if you’re looking for a truly terrifying complete haunted house experience, look no further than The Wicked. More Info

Pinhead’s Graveyard

Where: 168 Main Street, Canton, NC 28716 (Haywood County – Asheville Area)

Price: $30 Adults / $20 Children 8 and Under / $5 Discount for Military/Veterans/Seniors 65+

Located in Canton, outside of Asheville, Pinhead’s Graveyard was voted the number one haunted house in North Carolina in 2018 and 2019. After being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, the attraction has moved to a new indoor location for 2021 after previously being outdoors. If you’re looking for a family-friendly haunted attraction, Pinhead’s Graveyard offers a toned down version for groups with small children. More Info

Honorable Mentions

The following are haunted trails and other attractions that didn’t quite make our list of haunted houses but are worth checking out!