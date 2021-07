NEW YORK – JULY 19: Billy Graham for the SEVEN LIVELY ARTS. Image dated July 19, 1957. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The family home of late evangelist Reverend Billy Graham in Montreat was listed for sale this week for $599,000, according to the News & Observer.

A Florida-based realty agency is marketing the house.

Graham, a native of Charlotte, died at age 99 in 2018. He was one of the most influential evangelical leaders in the country.

Within walking distance of Montreat College, the house was purchased by Graham and his late wife in the 1940s.