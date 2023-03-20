FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Fayetteville this week.

They will make an appearance Thursday at the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum, according to the museum’s website.

The Clydesdales are scheduled to visit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Budweiser Clydesdales at a March 2017 appearance in South Carolina (Bluffton Police Department)

The museum said the event is free and family-friendly.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are well-known for their famous appearances, especially in Super Bowl commercials.

According to the museum’s website, the horses make hundreds of appearances across the country every year to serve as a symbol for the beer company.

The museum said the Clydesdales travel on the road with a team that prepares them for appearances.

The team includes handlers that oversee their care, expert groomers that travel with them at least 10 months out of the year and another team that oversees their diet.

Each hitch horse will eat about 20 to 25 quarts of whole grins, minerals and vitamins a day, along with 50 to 60 pounds of hay and up to 30 gallons of water.

The Budweiser Clydesdales at a January 2023 event in Florida (Temple Terrace Police Department)

The Budweiser Clydesdales at a January 2023 event in Florida (Temple Terrace Police Department)

The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum is located at 100 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville.

