NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Barbara Murray’s stories about her brother run the gamut.

Her brother, Gilbert (or Gil, for short), was a man who made her laugh and even helped her out, like any good sibling.

“He was a practical joker,” she said. “One of my favorite stories is that he would suck the filling out of a Hostess Twinkie and would put in a note that said, ‘Brother Was Here.’ He would put it in the Twinkie and back in the paper bag.”

Murray was the president of the California Forestry Association, a culmination of a love he always had.

“He really loved trees,” she said.

In 1995, Gilbert Murray was killed by a bomb at the Forestry Association offices in Sacramento, California. The case made national headlines because of who was eventually determined to be behind it, the “Unabomber,” who was later identified as Ted Kaczaynski.

“My mom knew that my brother was killed because she said that he hadn’t called to tell her it wasn’t him,” said Murray. “That was it.”

Gilbert Murray was one of three people that were killed in the series of attacks that Kaczynski committed over the decades. Kaczynski was ultimately arrested on the charges and was sentenced to several life sentences.

Kaczaynski died in a medical prison in North Carolina last weekend.

Officials said he died by suicide.

Barbara Murray was a long-time resident of N.C. before moving out west. Much of her family still resides in N.C., where much of the grieving process over what happened took place.

Murray said it took her 15 years to accept what happened to her brother.

“I was angry,” she said. “I was so angry, and it was so violent, and so bad, and so dark that the only thing that kept me going was that the sun would come up the next day.”

Admittedly, she said her anger did not want to release because she thought it would mean “letting go” of her brother. She credited trauma therapy for helping her.

She has also expressed herself in several creative outlets. She wrote and illustrated a booklet for people dealing with grief and has even taken to writing and illustrating children’s books unrelated to her personal history.

She also wrote a book more directly addressing what happened to her brother, the post-traumatic stress associated with it, and the help she sought.

Murray showed Queen City News a piece of art on her wall, where a picture of her brother is surrounded by gold.

This week’s news may have brought Kaczaynski back into the spotlight, but Murray said her feelings on death relate to closure.

“I have a goal that I want to accomplish because the Unabomber died,” she said. “I wanted to outlive him; that was Goal No. 1. Goal No. 2, he was 81, and I’m 70, so I have 11 years on the next goal. But I will outlive him.”

She added, “The best revenge is a good life, you know.”