MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager is dead as the result of a fatal crash in Iredell County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At Around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, officials came to investigate a collision on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop in Mooresville.

Investigators say the teenager was driving a 2014 Porsche 911 on Brawley School Road and traveling south. They drove off the right side of the road, struck a tree and collided with a rock landscaping wall.

The driver, 16-year-old Stella Grace Bright, died at the scene, according to troopers. Two juveniles who were also in the car were transported to a local hospital.

Officials say Bright and the front passenger were wearing seatbelts. The juvenile sitting in the back area of the car, not designed for passengers, was not restrained.

Troopers say that excessive speed was a factor in the collision.