MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton teen in jail on a DWI charge is now also accused of assaulting two officers on Nov. 13.

Wilbert Jonathan Miller, 18, allegedly assaulted two detention officers at the Magistrate’s Office. Miller got a 10-day jail sentence for contempt of court.

The assault happened after the teen was getting booked at the jail.

Authorities charged Miller with two counts of Felony Assault on a Detention Officer. The additional charges resulted in a $10,000 secured bond, and Miller is still in custody at the Burke County Jail.